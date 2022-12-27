Read full article on original website
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead
YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect on Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities say. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Man found dead inside North Providence home
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a North Providence home Friday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Police: Man suspected of breaking into Worcester sneaker shop found hiding in tree after chase
SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A man suspected of breaking into a sneaker shop in Worcester early Friday morning was found hiding in a tree in the woods in another town following a police chase that spanned multiple highways, law enforcement officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a breaking...
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
manchesterinklink.com
Police say death of man found in a tent in woods behind DMV ‘not suspicious’
MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man was found dead Thursday inside a tent at an encampment off South Willow Street. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. At about 11:30 a.m. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a medical call for a person in a homeless encampment in the woods behind the NH DMV on South Willow Street Thursday.
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
WMTW
Man pleads guilty in connection to violent home invasion, shooting in York
YORK, Maine — A man has pleaded guilty to a violent home invasion that sent a resident to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities say Derek Daprato, 34, and three others met in Hooksett, New Hampshire, where they planned to rob marijuana and money from a York home in August of 2019.
Boston man, traveling with child, faces charges after bringing loaded gun through airport security
BOSTON — A Hyde Park man was held without bail after being arrested Wednesday for attempting to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Thursday afternoon. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was traveling with a child Wednesday when he placed a loaded...
whdh.com
No bail for Boston man accused of bringing loaded gun through Logan Airport security
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after prosecutors say he tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport on Wednesday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was charged in East Boston Boston Municipal...
ABC6.com
Dorchester woman charged with arson
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is charged with arson of a dwelling after fleeing the scene of a house she set ablaze. Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire officials were dispatched to 74 Mora Street in Dorchester for a building fire. First responders rescued two elderly men...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts couple found dead in an apparent weekend murder-suicide
Authorities say that a Massachusetts couple died this weekend in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officials have confirmed that on December 25 just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Beacon Street in Lowell. Upon arrival police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
NECN
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Brockton mother to be sentenced in the brutal stabbing deaths of her 2 young sons
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother accused of killing her two young sons will be sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors say a voodoo ritual ended with their brutal stabbing deaths. Latarsha Sanders is slated to learn her fate in Plymouth courtroom after a jury found her guilty of two counts...
Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
WMUR.com
Family of woman accused of leaving newborn baby in woods calls situation 'heartbreaking'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has released a statement calling the situation "heartbreaking" and saying the woman has experienced mental illness throughout her life. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, has pleaded...
