Lowell, MA

NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect on Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities say. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident

EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
EASTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police say death of man found in a tent in woods behind DMV ‘not suspicious’

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man was found dead Thursday inside a tent at an encampment off South Willow Street. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. At about 11:30 a.m. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a medical call for a person in a homeless encampment in the woods behind the NH DMV on South Willow Street Thursday.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Dorchester woman charged with arson

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is charged with arson of a dwelling after fleeing the scene of a house she set ablaze. Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire officials were dispatched to 74 Mora Street in Dorchester for a building fire. First responders rescued two elderly men...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts couple found dead in an apparent weekend murder-suicide

Authorities say that a Massachusetts couple died this weekend in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officials have confirmed that on December 25 just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Beacon Street in Lowell. Upon arrival police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
BOSTON, MA

