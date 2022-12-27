WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s flagship attraction, the downtown Riverwalk, could see new growth making it even longer than it currently is and offering new accessibility to the waterfront. Earlier this month City Council, approved additional funding for a feasibility study to determine the logistics of expanding the boardwalk to go under the Isabel Holmes Bridge. It’s a joint effort between the city and a private company, Off The Hook Yacht Sales, who contributed $20,000 to conduct the study.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO