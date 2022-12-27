Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
WECT
Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
foxwilmington.com
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
WECT
Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s flagship attraction, the downtown Riverwalk, could see new growth making it even longer than it currently is and offering new accessibility to the waterfront. Earlier this month City Council, approved additional funding for a feasibility study to determine the logistics of expanding the boardwalk to go under the Isabel Holmes Bridge. It’s a joint effort between the city and a private company, Off The Hook Yacht Sales, who contributed $20,000 to conduct the study.
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
WECT
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help locate wanted man
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol are asking the public to help locate 27-year-old Andrew Michael Frazier. Frazier is wanted for felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and speeding. Anyone with...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
WECT
Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road. The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a...
WECT
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted on charges which will include assault with a deadly weapon on government officials. He is also to be charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. “Please contact our...
WECT
Authorities determine ‘suspicious package’ near downtown Wilmington to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the “suspicious package” found in the 100 block of N. 3rd St. has been determined to be a “non-threatening, non-perishable item.”. No other information on the item has been released at this time. Previously, the Cape Fear...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
cbs17
Sheriff asks for help identifying truck involved in Sampson County theft
HARRELLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton asked the public Thursday for help identifying a vehicle involved in a theft. On Friday, Dec. 23, Sheriff Thornton said a truck stole a trailer and side-by-side from a location in Harrells. The exact location has not been released. He...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
wcti12.com
Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital
NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
YAHOO!
Wilmington police: Checkpoints, extra patrol units planned for New Year's Eve weekend
The Wilmington Police Department will be ramping up patrols this New Year’s Eve weekend and cracking down on impaired drivers. Police chief Donny Williams said the department will be focusing on crime prevention and DWI enforcement with extra officers on duty. “I’m more interested in just preventing people from...
WECT
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
Comments / 0