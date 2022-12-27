ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WECT

Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
WECT

Wilmington studying possible Riverwalk extension under Isabel Holmes Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s flagship attraction, the downtown Riverwalk, could see new growth making it even longer than it currently is and offering new accessibility to the waterfront. Earlier this month City Council, approved additional funding for a feasibility study to determine the logistics of expanding the boardwalk to go under the Isabel Holmes Bridge. It’s a joint effort between the city and a private company, Off The Hook Yacht Sales, who contributed $20,000 to conduct the study.
WILMINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital

NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
NEW BERN, NC

