Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 253 ‘New Quarterback, Same Results’

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles and the Indianapolis Colts’ offense struggled mightily in Monday night’s 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by quickly recapping the game.

The pair then discusses takeaways (8:34), Chris Ballard’s status with the Colts (28:16) and draft position (39:16).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s matchup with the New York Giants.

