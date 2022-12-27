Ice jams, record low levels on Missouri River lead Kansas town to restrict water use

A Kansas town about 60 miles northeast of Kansas City has mandated water use restrictions after an ice jam on the Missouri River in Nebraska significantly lowered water levels downriver.

Record low water levels led the city of Atchison, located along the Missouri River, to declare mandatory water conservation efforts on Tuesday, according to a city news release.

In order to continue meeting the water demands of the city residents, farmers and businesses, nearly everyone in the city of about 11,000 people is being asked to conserve water.

“All customers are encouraged to conserve water beyond the described restrictions where possible and safe to do so.”

This means that everyone from farmers to small business owners to homeowners and tenants are being asked to only use water when necessary, such as for laundry, cooking and bathing.

“None of these measures are meant to restrict the use of water to sustain the lives of any livestock or pets,” the news release says.

Medical facilities are also exempt from the mandate, though they are still being asked to limit water usage when possible.

The river is expected to stay at record low levels for two to three more days as a second ice jam, currently located in Nebraska, moves downstream.

“The primary intake cannot currently pump any water due to the river level so the city is utilizing an auxiliary pump which does not have the capacity to move as much water as the primary intake,” city officials said.

The city cautioned Atchison residents to adhere to the mandate, because any further complications to water supply, such as a water main break, could have a “tremendous impact” on the city’s water supply.

Forecasts show that the river will be back to normal low levels by mid-week next week, at which point the city can again switch to the primary intake.

The conservation measures are expected to lift around the same time.