Carthage, NC

WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was reported missing Friday morning by family members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. James A. Locklear is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds and is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen at about […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away

Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
BENSON, NC
cbs17

Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS

A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Man found dead after crews put out Sanford house fire

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 center in Harnett County received the call at 9:44 a.m. reporting the fire in the 100 block of Andrea Court in Sanford, about 16 miles southeast of Sanford city limits.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies

RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
RALEIGH, NC

