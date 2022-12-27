Read full article on original website
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was reported missing Friday morning by family members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. James A. Locklear is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds and is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen at about […]
cbs17
Family escapes major house fire in Durham; truck, SUV and 2 cars also go up in flames
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family managed to escape a Durham house fire Friday night that took nearly 40 firefighters to extinguish, officials said. The fire was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
cbs17
43 killed by gun violence are honored in Durham as city hosts Inaugural Day of Remembrance
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year comes to an end, Durham city leaders took time Friday to remember and honor those who were killed by gunfire in the city in 2022. The event was part of a nationwide movement where cities, including New York and Philadelphia, hosted Inaugural Days of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims.
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
cbs17
Longtime TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93: reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Barbara Walters, a veteran TV journalist who made her debut on ABC News in 1976, has died at the age of 93, multiple reports confirm. This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated.
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Deputies: People in 2 cars shoot at each other in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — People in two cars shot at each other Thursday in Scotland County, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, Dover said. No one was injured and one of the cars involved has been found, Dover said. […]
cbs17
2022 look back at what was ‘Driving You Crazy’ on the roads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve asked and you’ve told us what is driving you crazy on the roads. CBS 17’s traffic anchor launched the series back in 2019 after hearing from a number of drivers about road issues going unfixed. It has been her goal to get answers at the very least.
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
cbs17
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
cbs17
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
alamancenews.com
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
cbs17
Man found dead after crews put out Sanford house fire
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 center in Harnett County received the call at 9:44 a.m. reporting the fire in the 100 block of Andrea Court in Sanford, about 16 miles southeast of Sanford city limits.
cbs17
Man arrested, charged after kidnapping baby in stolen SUV, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after a baby was kidnapped in a stolen SUV Friday night. The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Mills View Court, according to Raleigh police. A mother reported to...
cbs17
Intersection reopens after car hits utility pole in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they shut down an intersection after a crash early Friday morning. At about 1:29 a.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Ramsey St. and Wall St. in reference to a single vehicle crash. According to investigators, the vehicle crashed...
cbs17
Rideshare drivers encouraging people to be responsible, get home safely on New Year’s Eve
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When you hear the countdown begin, there’s no denying the feeling of excitement that stirs as people get ready to ring in the new year. However, while some are celebrating, several rideshare drivers say they’ll be working during the holiday weekend to make sure everyone gets home safely.
cbs17
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies
RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
