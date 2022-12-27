ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Holiday tree collection upcoming in Ithaca. Curbside pick-up will run from January 3rd to February 3rd. No trash or yard waste tags are needed. Make sure your tree is free of lights, decorations, and stands, as the collected trees are chipped and used as mulch. Officials say trash collection will be delayed a day next week with no collection on Monday in observance of the holiday.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO