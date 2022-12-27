Read full article on original website
Cayuga Bird Club needs volunteers for 61st bird count this Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cayuga Bird Club’s annual Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, January 1st. They’re in dire need of volunteers to help census the birds. Those who wish to avoid the weather can help by being a feeder-watcher from indoors. Officials say don’t forget to fill your feeders on New Year’s Eve.
Holiday tree collection begins Tuesday in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Holiday tree collection upcoming in Ithaca. Curbside pick-up will run from January 3rd to February 3rd. No trash or yard waste tags are needed. Make sure your tree is free of lights, decorations, and stands, as the collected trees are chipped and used as mulch. Officials say trash collection will be delayed a day next week with no collection on Monday in observance of the holiday.
Ithaca loses Moe’s after abrupt closure
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Say no more to Moe’s in Ithaca. According to the Ithaca Voice, the burrito chain on Elmira Road has closed permanently. A company spokesperson says the decision was made by the franchisee. The Ithaca Moe’s had been closed for several days prior to the...
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
