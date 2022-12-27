KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee recently announced its dietitians will be providing free Vitamin D screenings at 60 locations across their region, for the month of January. The Kearney Hy-Vee is one of the stores on the list. Those who go to be screened will do so via finger prick.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO