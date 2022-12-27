ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, NE

WOWT

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
HALL COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Fatal Accident In Hall Co.

On December 28, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were detailed to the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County reference an injury accident. A preliminary investigation shows that Elaine Bishop (age 82) was westbound on Chapman Road....
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street. Police said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather settling in across portions of Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is back in Nebraska, with advisories issued across several portions of the state. In Red Willow County, McCook was one of the first locations to see significant snow in Nebraska today, as the storm started in the southwest part of the state and moved northeast.
NEBRASKA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Nebraska gas clerk credited with notifying police of missing Layton teen

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police say an observant clerk at a gas station in Nebraska is credited with notifying police of the missing 13-year-old, who was at the center of an Amber Alert Tuesday. Lt. Travis Lyman, of the Layton Police Department, told Utah’s Morning News that Grand Island...
LAYTON, UT
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys, Adams Central girls win Fillmore Central Wrestling Invite

GENEVA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Fillmore Central Wrestling Invite for boys and girls programs took place Friday. Around 20 programs came out to compete. York won the team title in the boys division with a combined 202 points, while Adams Central took first among all the girls teams with 174.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Hy-Vee to offer free Vitamin D screenings

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee recently announced its dietitians will be providing free Vitamin D screenings at 60 locations across their region, for the month of January. The Kearney Hy-Vee is one of the stores on the list. Those who go to be screened will do so via finger prick.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New death from COVID-19 reported by South Heartland Health

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever, reported another COVID-19 death and wastewater levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 remain very high. Rising influenza cases doubled over a two-week reporting period in the four-county health district. Bever said the death occurred within...
KSNB Local4

Work continues to bring second Children’s Museum to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work continues behind the scenes for a new project that would bring a second children’s museum to Grand Island. Over this past year, Grand Island Children’s Museum officials have been working with a master plan group from Seattle to evaluate what makes Grand Island unique, and what they can bring to the city.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Crafternoon’ takes over Hastings Museum

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Families came together at the Hastings Museum on Thursday, for the 5th ever “Crafternoon” event. The event is put on by the museum, as a way for families to discover arts and crafts together, as well as get rid of extra crafts that weren’t used during the year.
HASTINGS, NE
livability.com

Kearney, NE: A Prime ‘Bleisure’ Destination

This Nebraska city, one of the top convention destinations in the state, appeals to business and leisure travelers. With the largest meeting facility between Denver and Omaha and amenities including a new Crowne Plaza hotel with its own indoor water park, Kearney is emerging as the destination of choice for “bleisure” travelers in the Midwest.
KEARNEY, NE

