WOWT
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
klkntv.com
82-year-old killed in Nebraska crash with juveniles after not yielding, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old died after a collision north of Grand Island on Wednesday. It happened near Highway 281 and Chapman Road, just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Elaine Bishop was driving west on Chapman and failed to yield at...
gifamilyradio.com
Fatal Accident In Hall Co.
On December 28, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were detailed to the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County reference an injury accident. A preliminary investigation shows that Elaine Bishop (age 82) was westbound on Chapman Road....
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street. Police said...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather settling in across portions of Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is back in Nebraska, with advisories issued across several portions of the state. In Red Willow County, McCook was one of the first locations to see significant snow in Nebraska today, as the storm started in the southwest part of the state and moved northeast.
KSNB Local4
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Central City man on drug and weapons charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central City man is facing felony charges following a traffic stop Thursday morning. According to Grand Island Police, officers observed a silver Impala westbound on W 16th and N Sycamore around 1:30 a.m. The vehicle had expired registration and was pulled over. GIPD said...
KSNB Local4
Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you find you’ve had a bit too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, Janssen Auto Group may be able to help. For the 13th year, Janssen Auto Group is offering anyone in need of a ride home at no cost to them.
kslnewsradio.com
Nebraska gas clerk credited with notifying police of missing Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police say an observant clerk at a gas station in Nebraska is credited with notifying police of the missing 13-year-old, who was at the center of an Amber Alert Tuesday. Lt. Travis Lyman, of the Layton Police Department, told Utah’s Morning News that Grand Island...
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
klkntv.com
Man shoots multiple Nebraska homes in front of 2-year-old child, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man early Christmas morning after several gunshots rang out. Police said this happened near Lincoln Highway and North Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. Officers said they heard multiple guns being fired when they arrived. They then...
KSNB Local4
York boys, Adams Central girls win Fillmore Central Wrestling Invite
GENEVA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Fillmore Central Wrestling Invite for boys and girls programs took place Friday. Around 20 programs came out to compete. York won the team title in the boys division with a combined 202 points, while Adams Central took first among all the girls teams with 174.
klkntv.com
Machete, pipe used to terrorize Nebraska man hiding in bathroom, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man told the Grand Island Police Department that he feared for his life after his apartment was attacked on Monday. It started at 7:10 p.m. near North Vine and East 9th Streets. The man said Ariel Oliva Garrido was beating on his apartment unit’s...
KSNB Local4
No. 6 Kearney girls basketball sees HAC Tournament run end in semifinals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 6 Kearney girls basketball took on second-seed Lincoln High in the semifinal round of the HAC Tournament Friday. The Bearcats had a 15-7 lead at one point in the second quarter, but the Links came out with the 49-40 victory to advance to the championship.
KSNB Local4
Hy-Vee to offer free Vitamin D screenings
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee recently announced its dietitians will be providing free Vitamin D screenings at 60 locations across their region, for the month of January. The Kearney Hy-Vee is one of the stores on the list. Those who go to be screened will do so via finger prick.
KSNB Local4
New death from COVID-19 reported by South Heartland Health
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever, reported another COVID-19 death and wastewater levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 remain very high. Rising influenza cases doubled over a two-week reporting period in the four-county health district. Bever said the death occurred within...
KSNB Local4
Work continues to bring second Children’s Museum to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work continues behind the scenes for a new project that would bring a second children’s museum to Grand Island. Over this past year, Grand Island Children’s Museum officials have been working with a master plan group from Seattle to evaluate what makes Grand Island unique, and what they can bring to the city.
NebraskaTV
Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
KSNB Local4
‘Crafternoon’ takes over Hastings Museum
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Families came together at the Hastings Museum on Thursday, for the 5th ever “Crafternoon” event. The event is put on by the museum, as a way for families to discover arts and crafts together, as well as get rid of extra crafts that weren’t used during the year.
livability.com
Kearney, NE: A Prime ‘Bleisure’ Destination
This Nebraska city, one of the top convention destinations in the state, appeals to business and leisure travelers. With the largest meeting facility between Denver and Omaha and amenities including a new Crowne Plaza hotel with its own indoor water park, Kearney is emerging as the destination of choice for “bleisure” travelers in the Midwest.
klkntv.com
Nebraska homeless shelter says 80 people were displaced when water pipe burst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A water pipe burst at a homeless shelter in Hastings on Sunday, leaving 80 guests displaced. Officials say they had no choice but to evacuate Crossroads Mission Avenue around midnight, as water was spraying on an electric panel, causing a fire hazard. Everyone has since...
