South Dakota State

Elisabeth Juntunen
3d ago

Noem doesn't give a damn about anyone or anything but herself and whatever is going to serve her. She has always made it abundantly clear she does not care at all about the people of South Dakota, only about the people that serve her interests and fit neatly into one demographic, anyone outside of that might as well not exist to her. She is an awful, narrow-sighted, exclusive person and an even worse governor.

Sheila Donovan
3d ago

Yeah, why would you do something like. Wouldn’t you at least out of respect for family , notify them???!!!…. I mean really.

Debra Tramp
3d ago

Instead of releasing people that have killed she could have released alot of people in prison for minor pot offenses.

Related
kotatv.com

Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer

PIERRE, S.D. - On Christmas Eve, Governor Kristi Noem commuted the sentences of seven people serving time in South Dakota prisons. One of those people was Connie Hirsch, who was sentenced in 2012 for the shooting death of her husband, Jerold “Jerry” Hirsch, and Jerry’s family is left with questions.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences

When Gov. Kristi Noem reduced seven prisoners’ sentences recently, she overruled the Board of Pardons and Paroles in one case, went against some victims’ family members she hadn’t contacted, and may have violated her own executive order. The governor issued the sentence reductions, called “commutations,” on Christmas Eve. A news release said all seven people […] The post Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Noem gets hot Christmas gift from her staff–literally

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem’s staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule.”. A video posted to Twitter shows...
TENNESSEE STATE
kotatv.com

Noem rounds out communication staff; adds two from campaign

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem has added four new faces to the mix as she ramps up for the 2023 state legislative session, but two of the additions formally worked for Noem in a different capacity. According to the Governor’s official website, Chad Kubis has been brought onto the...
KANSAS STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs

The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms. The tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to the storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths. The deaths occurred both before and after a National Guard deployment ordered by […] The post State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Indy100

Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
klkntv.com

Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota marijuana: A year in review

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City woman wins worker’s comp case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has sided with a Rapid City woman who sought worker’s compensation after she was injured while on the job. The court on Thursday publicly released the decision in favor of Destiny Schoon. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation had found for Schoon, as did Circuit Judge Christina Klinger.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Noem unloads on the transgender community, says it promotes a “radical ideology” that “divides our youth.”

Gov. Kristi Noem decided last week to terminate a contract between the State of South Dakota and The Transformation Project (TP), a South Dakota organization that says its mission “is to support and empower transgender individuals and their families while educating communities in SD and the surrounding region about gender identity and expression.”
KELOLAND TV

Crime in SD: Home common site, familiar offender

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Victims of serious crimes in South Dakota likely knew the offender and the crime happened in a residence or home. Most serious crimes happen inside a residence and home, according to the 2021 crime report from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Many offenders in serious crimes are often an acquaintance or boyfriend/girlfriend of the victim, according to the FBI data for South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site

Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
DEADWOOD, SD
kmrskkok.com

After medical treatment Ebnet returns to MN

(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor News reports a Benson school teacher accused of sexual misconduct has returned to the state after leaving Minnesota for medical reasons. Earlier this month, the attorney for 60-year-old Roger Ebnet of Benson asked that Ebnet be allowed to leave the state. Ebnet is charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and after arraignment, was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Shortly afterward, medical personnel were dispatched to his house on the report of a drug overdose, and he was taken to the hospital. Ebnet’s next scheduled court date is an omnibus hearing January 31st.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon be leaving to assist Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 109th Regional Support Group in Fort Hood, Texas, this week as they prepared for the deployment. “They will support troops on...
TEXAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers

This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
DEADWOOD, SD

