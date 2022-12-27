Read full article on original website
Elisabeth Juntunen
3d ago
Noem doesn't give a damn about anyone or anything but herself and whatever is going to serve her. She has always made it abundantly clear she does not care at all about the people of South Dakota, only about the people that serve her interests and fit neatly into one demographic, anyone outside of that might as well not exist to her. She is an awful, narrow-sighted, exclusive person and an even worse governor.
Sheila Donovan
3d ago
Yeah, why would you do something like. Wouldn’t you at least out of respect for family , notify them???!!!…. I mean really.
Debra Tramp
3d ago
Instead of releasing people that have killed she could have released alot of people in prison for minor pot offenses.
kotatv.com
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
PIERRE, S.D. - On Christmas Eve, Governor Kristi Noem commuted the sentences of seven people serving time in South Dakota prisons. One of those people was Connie Hirsch, who was sentenced in 2012 for the shooting death of her husband, Jerold “Jerry” Hirsch, and Jerry’s family is left with questions.
Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences
When Gov. Kristi Noem reduced seven prisoners’ sentences recently, she overruled the Board of Pardons and Paroles in one case, went against some victims’ family members she hadn’t contacted, and may have violated her own executive order. The governor issued the sentence reductions, called “commutations,” on Christmas Eve. A news release said all seven people […] The post Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
gowatertown.net
Noem gets hot Christmas gift from her staff–literally
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem’s staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule.”. A video posted to Twitter shows...
kotatv.com
Noem rounds out communication staff; adds two from campaign
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem has added four new faces to the mix as she ramps up for the 2023 state legislative session, but two of the additions formally worked for Noem in a different capacity. According to the Governor’s official website, Chad Kubis has been brought onto the...
State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms. The tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to the storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths. The deaths occurred both before and after a National Guard deployment ordered by […] The post State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Activists File Measure That Could Put Marijuana Legalization On Ballot For Third Election In A Row
South Dakota activists have taken the first step toward putting marijuana legalization on the state ballot for the third time in as many election cycles. The new measure, if it goes before voters and is approved, would allow current medical cannabis dispensaries to sell marijuana to any adult over the age of 21.
klkntv.com
Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
New law makes selling homemade foods directly to consumers easier in South Dakota
A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmers markets, fairs and roadside stands. House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022,...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City woman wins worker’s comp case
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has sided with a Rapid City woman who sought worker’s compensation after she was injured while on the job. The court on Thursday publicly released the decision in favor of Destiny Schoon. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation had found for Schoon, as did Circuit Judge Christina Klinger.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem unloads on the transgender community, says it promotes a “radical ideology” that “divides our youth.”
Gov. Kristi Noem decided last week to terminate a contract between the State of South Dakota and The Transformation Project (TP), a South Dakota organization that says its mission “is to support and empower transgender individuals and their families while educating communities in SD and the surrounding region about gender identity and expression.”
KELOLAND TV
Crime in SD: Home common site, familiar offender
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Victims of serious crimes in South Dakota likely knew the offender and the crime happened in a residence or home. Most serious crimes happen inside a residence and home, according to the 2021 crime report from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Many offenders in serious crimes are often an acquaintance or boyfriend/girlfriend of the victim, according to the FBI data for South Dakota.
1011now.com
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors across...
sdpb.org
Spending bill paves way for state to purchase Gilt Edge Mine site
Congress is greenlighting South Dakota’s plan to purchase 266 acres of land around the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site. The December omnibus bill contains language directing the U.S. Forest Service to sell the parcel to the state. Congressed passed the bill earlier this month. President Joe Biden signed it Thursday.
kmrskkok.com
After medical treatment Ebnet returns to MN
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor News reports a Benson school teacher accused of sexual misconduct has returned to the state after leaving Minnesota for medical reasons. Earlier this month, the attorney for 60-year-old Roger Ebnet of Benson asked that Ebnet be allowed to leave the state. Ebnet is charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and after arraignment, was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Shortly afterward, medical personnel were dispatched to his house on the report of a drug overdose, and he was taken to the hospital. Ebnet’s next scheduled court date is an omnibus hearing January 31st.
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon be leaving to assist Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 109th Regional Support Group in Fort Hood, Texas, this week as they prepared for the deployment. “They will support troops on...
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
gamblingnews.com
South Dakota to Consider How to Respond to Reports of Illegal Wagers
This is why the commission is now going to investigate a case of Deadwood casino facilitating what the regulator has suspicion are unregulated bets. This is not the first case the regulator sought to bring enforcement to the thriving gambling market in the state, serving as a warning to others.
