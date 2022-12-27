ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox17

NYE Fest returns to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 37th annual New Year’s Eve Fest is returning to downtown Kalamazoo. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park. “It's a fun festival for the whole family; that includes music, magic, big band, lots of other types of entertainment, food,” said Steve Ellis, a longtime board member of the festival.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Creating change in the Battle Creek community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we come to the end of the year, we are likely looking to the future and what is ahead in the new year. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Dog Sledding Down Main Street? Yup…Must Be in Kalamazoo

Look, we, as a country, tend to make fun of Florida for how they act after a natural disaster. For example, when we see Floridians water skiing or wakeboarding through the streets after a hurricane brought in heavy rain:. Ridiculous, yes. But, this isn't much better!. As seen on Tiktok,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Exodus Place helps people get back on their feet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter. Robb...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Exalta Health provides healthcare for those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit that provides an integrated health model consisting of medical, dental, vision, behavioral health and spiritual care in the Burton Heights neighborhood of Grand Rapids. They provide this care to those who are uninsured, underinsured or refugees. Today we...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo upping efforts to increase stock of affordable housing

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — 2023 will see continued efforts to increase the stock of affordable housing in Kalamazoo, and many say its the area’s biggest problem. Kalamazoo County will lead the way, bolstered by their voter approved housing millage and Covid relief funding. County Housing Director Mary...
KALAMAZOO, MI

