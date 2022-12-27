Read full article on original website
Fox17
NYE Fest returns to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 37th annual New Year’s Eve Fest is returning to downtown Kalamazoo. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park. “It's a fun festival for the whole family; that includes music, magic, big band, lots of other types of entertainment, food,” said Steve Ellis, a longtime board member of the festival.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this New Year’s Eve weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and Grand Rapids is preparing to ring in the new year with various events around town. For those who are looking to spend the weekend with family or have a fun night out with friends, there is something to do for everyone.
WOOD
Creating change in the Battle Creek community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we come to the end of the year, we are likely looking to the future and what is ahead in the new year. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
Dog Sledding Down Main Street? Yup…Must Be in Kalamazoo
Look, we, as a country, tend to make fun of Florida for how they act after a natural disaster. For example, when we see Floridians water skiing or wakeboarding through the streets after a hurricane brought in heavy rain:. Ridiculous, yes. But, this isn't much better!. As seen on Tiktok,...
New steak house and sushi restaurant opens in downtown Grand Rapids
A new steak house and sushi restaurant has opened in downtown Grand Rapids. Nagoya Hibachi Streak House & Sushi is located in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center Street Northeast.
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
WOOD
Exodus Place helps people get back on their feet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter. Robb...
Grand Rapids grabs third snowiest start to winter on record
Enough snow has fallen this winter season that 2022 will now go down as the third snowiest start to winter on record.
WOOD
Exalta Health provides healthcare for those in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit that provides an integrated health model consisting of medical, dental, vision, behavioral health and spiritual care in the Burton Heights neighborhood of Grand Rapids. They provide this care to those who are uninsured, underinsured or refugees. Today we...
Fox17
Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
WWMTCw
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect until Dec. 31 for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo warns residents of a possible water boil advisory that will last until Dec. 31. Hired accountants: Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues. Samples are being collected by the city and if any tests confirm bacteria, then...
Boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township neighborhood
Work on the water system prompted a boil water advisory near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
WWMTCw
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo upping efforts to increase stock of affordable housing
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — 2023 will see continued efforts to increase the stock of affordable housing in Kalamazoo, and many say its the area’s biggest problem. Kalamazoo County will lead the way, bolstered by their voter approved housing millage and Covid relief funding. County Housing Director Mary...
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
mibiz.com
Spectrum, Beaumont integration and expansions top most-read health care stories of 2022
The blockbuster merger of Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health in February of 2022 created a monthslong process, including a couple of name changes, to merge the two large health systems. The rebranded Corewell Health is now the largest in-state health system based in Michigan with 22 hospitals, more than 5,000...
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
There are thousands of drains and catch basins in Kent County to keep up with melting snow.
