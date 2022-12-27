ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

South Beloit’s new Kwik Trip is a win for truckers

By Nikelle Delgado
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfOjB_0jvyJBlh00

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit is getting some new businesses in the new year, and it could mean more convenience for truck drivers.

“Kwik Trip,” a three-in-one shop with gas, a convenience store and truck stop, is coming to town.

“Yeah, it will be great,” said semi-truck driver Tim Vermeis. “I think we go by here all the time, so I’m sure I’ll stop.”

Vermeis said that he picks Kwik Trip for all his needs over any other place while on the road.

“They got a good section of food, and the convenience store is really nice,” he said. “They’re the best ones around as far as I’m concerned.”

South Beloit Mayor Thomas Fitzgerald said that this project has been in the making for two years. He believes that it will not only be beneficial to the community, but to anyone who is coming through town.

“I’m sure the community is happy, because it has been dormant for years before we got here, and now people are looking to expand and we are more than happy to help them out if they want to come to South Beloit,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald added that the city is always looking for new businesses to develop the area. He said that Kwik Trip will have the perfect spot to break ground, east of I-90 across from McDonald’s.

“It is strategically located where I-90, we have Highway 251, and there is plenty of infrastructure out there to expand, and that is one of our main goals as far as our city right now,” Fitzgerald said.

The mayor hopes that this is just the beginning of more businesses coming to South Beloit.

“Maybe it will force other places to pick up their game, you know,” Fitzgerald said. “I mean, they’re very popular for a reason, because they do a good job.”

Kwik Trip is expected to break ground sometime in Spring 2023, according to Fitzgerald.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford snow park opens for season after delay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Snow Park at Alpine Hills” opened for the season on Thursday after a one-day delay. More than 100 visitors took to the tubing hill, which were the only lanes that were open. Skiing and snowboarding will be available later in the season. There was plenty of snow, despite temperatures getting into […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building

If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Updated: Dec. 28,...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Park District holds Winter Job Fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District held its annual “Winter Job Fair” on Thursday. It took place at the UW Health Sports Factory, 305 S Madison St. Anyone older than 16 was able to apply and interview on-site. All of the open positions were seasonal or part-time jobs for the rest of winter, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County Coroner hosts blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local coroner’s office is doing its part to help solve the area blood shortage. The Rock River Valley Blood Center set up shop outside of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Rockford on Friday. The coroner’s office hosted the event, which had a t-shirt giveaway and chances to […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Holiday hoops scores from Friday, December 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for teams from the Rockford area from Friday, December 30 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.) BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (Bloomington)Bloomington Central Catholic 59 Rockford Lutheran 57 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
ROCKFORD, IL
captimes.com

8 Madison area developments to watch in 2023

As many residents in 2022 have noted, Madison continues to build at a rapid pace. New construction is appearing throughout the city and Madison has undergone a big push to add more housing over the past few years. That push will continue in 2023 as some key developments go before...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica wins Eastland Holiday Championship with victory over South Beloit

LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been quite the week for the Pecatonica boys’ basketball team. The Indians played in two Holiday Tournament Championship games. Monday night they played in the finals of the Forreston Tournament where they lost to Byron. Thursday night they played in the finals of the Eastland Tournament. They won that one when they […]
PECATONICA, IL
WIFR

Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have. “We want to reduce the textile waste and really...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy