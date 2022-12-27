South Beloit’s new Kwik Trip is a win for truckers

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit is getting some new businesses in the new year, and it could mean more convenience for truck drivers.

“Kwik Trip,” a three-in-one shop with gas, a convenience store and truck stop, is coming to town.

“Yeah, it will be great,” said semi-truck driver Tim Vermeis. “I think we go by here all the time, so I’m sure I’ll stop.”

Vermeis said that he picks Kwik Trip for all his needs over any other place while on the road.

“They got a good section of food, and the convenience store is really nice,” he said. “They’re the best ones around as far as I’m concerned.”

South Beloit Mayor Thomas Fitzgerald said that this project has been in the making for two years. He believes that it will not only be beneficial to the community, but to anyone who is coming through town.

“I’m sure the community is happy, because it has been dormant for years before we got here, and now people are looking to expand and we are more than happy to help them out if they want to come to South Beloit,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald added that the city is always looking for new businesses to develop the area. He said that Kwik Trip will have the perfect spot to break ground, east of I-90 across from McDonald’s.

“It is strategically located where I-90, we have Highway 251, and there is plenty of infrastructure out there to expand, and that is one of our main goals as far as our city right now,” Fitzgerald said.

The mayor hopes that this is just the beginning of more businesses coming to South Beloit.

“Maybe it will force other places to pick up their game, you know,” Fitzgerald said. “I mean, they’re very popular for a reason, because they do a good job.”

Kwik Trip is expected to break ground sometime in Spring 2023, according to Fitzgerald.

