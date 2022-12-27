ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North advances to Jewell Holiday Tournament Championship

LIBERTY — It wasn’t the most beautiful basketball game ever played in the semifinals of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament, but for Liberty North, a win is a win. The Eagles defeated Fort Osage 35-24 Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty North’s defense was the star of the show as...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty falls to Hornets, heads to 3rd place game

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays met North Kansas City in the semifinals of the Patterson Division of the William Jewell Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty hung with the Hornets all afternoon, but fell short as they were defeated 56-43. Liberty largest lead of the game came 3 minutes in. They led by four points until the Hornets started to take control. The Blue Jays battled back all game. Senior Kai Bennett was an important component in the Blue Jays' game. He finished with 13 points to lead Liberty. Bennett played 28 minutes and added five assists, three steals and two blocks.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Strong second half puts Liberty over Grain Valley

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays opened their William Jewell Holiday Tournament account by defeating Grain Valley (5-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Liberty (3-4) fell behind early in the game, but battled back to secure a 59-49 win. “I thought this was the most complete game that we have played,”...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
excelsiorspringsstandard.com

Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community

The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Thomas James May

Thomas James May, 61, of Liberty, MO, passed away December 27, 2022, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side. His death followed a three-month diagnosis with cancer. Tom was born August 22, 1961, in Wichita, KS, the fourth of eight children of Valery “Larry” May and Bernice (Wolke) May. Tom graduated from Kearney High School in 1979. He was united in marriage to Melody Blanche Lewis on June 28, 1986.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

WANTED: Nicholas Mason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicholas D. Mason, 37, is wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender. Mason is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive.  The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor.  The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
SHAWNEE, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Confederate monument immoral relic

I am one of the “few citizens of Liberty” who “know about the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery" referenced in a Dec. 15 letter to the editor. The author claims there are remains buried in the plot that could be damaged, laments the $16,577.50 spent by the city of Liberty to determine ownership, and asks, “Will the removal of the grave marker to dead veterans provide peace?”
LIBERTY, MO
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers

LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
LIBERTY, MO

