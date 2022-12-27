Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North advances to Jewell Holiday Tournament Championship
LIBERTY — It wasn’t the most beautiful basketball game ever played in the semifinals of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament, but for Liberty North, a win is a win. The Eagles defeated Fort Osage 35-24 Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty North’s defense was the star of the show as...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty falls to Hornets, heads to 3rd place game
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays met North Kansas City in the semifinals of the Patterson Division of the William Jewell Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty hung with the Hornets all afternoon, but fell short as they were defeated 56-43. Liberty largest lead of the game came 3 minutes in. They led by four points until the Hornets started to take control. The Blue Jays battled back all game. Senior Kai Bennett was an important component in the Blue Jays' game. He finished with 13 points to lead Liberty. Bennett played 28 minutes and added five assists, three steals and two blocks.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville's Bonner excels with sports videography
SMITHVILLE — A few days following a Smithville football game, the video drops. Across social media, players and fans repost and comment on the film to show their love for Warriors’ football.
mycouriertribune.com
Strong second half puts Liberty over Grain Valley
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays opened their William Jewell Holiday Tournament account by defeating Grain Valley (5-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Liberty (3-4) fell behind early in the game, but battled back to secure a 59-49 win. “I thought this was the most complete game that we have played,”...
KCMO drill team's equipment ruined ahead of New Orleans Mardi Gras performance
A Kansas City drill team's equipment was ruined by a water pipe break just ahead of their performance at the New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration.
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community
The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
mycouriertribune.com
Thomas James May
Thomas James May, 61, of Liberty, MO, passed away December 27, 2022, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side. His death followed a three-month diagnosis with cancer. Tom was born August 22, 1961, in Wichita, KS, the fourth of eight children of Valery “Larry” May and Bernice (Wolke) May. Tom graduated from Kearney High School in 1979. He was united in marriage to Melody Blanche Lewis on June 28, 1986.
KCTV 5
WANTED: Nicholas Mason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicholas D. Mason, 37, is wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender. Mason is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and...
Jackson County legislator comes out against Royals stadium plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Jalen Anderson will start another term next week. With the Kansas City Royals planning a new ballpark downtown, he knows at some point he may have to vote on putting an extension of the 3/8th cent per dollar sales tax on a ballot before everyone else in the […]
Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive. The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor. The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Missouri woman injured after car slides down embankment
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Thursday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Morgan R. Lewallen, 33, Kidder, was northbound on 210th at Unity Avenue twelve miles southwest of Gallatin. The car traveled off...
mycouriertribune.com
Confederate monument immoral relic
I am one of the “few citizens of Liberty” who “know about the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery" referenced in a Dec. 15 letter to the editor. The author claims there are remains buried in the plot that could be damaged, laments the $16,577.50 spent by the city of Liberty to determine ownership, and asks, “Will the removal of the grave marker to dead veterans provide peace?”
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
KYTV
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21. Stub Hub...
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
mycouriertribune.com
Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers
LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
Comments / 0