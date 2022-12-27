ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 253 ‘New Quarterback, Same Results’

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles and the Indianapolis Colts’ offense struggled mightily in Monday night’s 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by quickly recapping the game.

The pair then discusses takeaways (8:34), Chris Ballard’s status with the Colts (28:16) and draft position (39:16).

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s matchup with the New York Giants.

WANE 15

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
WANE 15

WANE 15

