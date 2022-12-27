Read full article on original website
Related
THC Drinks Will Soon Be Everywhere. Here Are 8 To Know About.
As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than that batch of brownies your buddy whipped up. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
FDA considers regulating cannabis compound CBD in foods, supplements over safety concerns
The FDA is weighing whether CBD products can be regulated under rules covering food and dietary supplements or if a new framework is needed.
Waitrose stops selling single-use vaping products
Waitrose has halted sales of single-use vaping products, which have soared in popularity over the past year.The supermarket chain said it cannot justify selling them, given their impact on the environment and “health of young people”.Two types of single-use e-cigarettes have now been removed from sale as a result, it said.Waitrose said it has de-listed vaping products containing lithium, which it has historically sold under the Ten Motives label.“Our move comes as reports suggest that the market growth is being fuelled by the popularity among those who haven’t previously smoked,” the company said.We are a retailer driven by doing the...
Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed
This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
myzeo.com
How to Choose Quality CBD and THC Vape Products
Are you looking to make a switch from smoking plant-based products to CBD and THC vaporizing?. Vaping is a much healthier alternative to smoking, as it heats the CBD or THC so they can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream. It also eliminates the many harmful toxins in plant substances.
Children's clothing sets sold at TJ Maxx, Amazon and other retailers have been recalled for lead paint
Children's clothing manufactured by Bentex has been recalled due to lead paint, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The clothing sets feature Disney characters and were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other retail stores nationwide, according to Bentex. They were...
labroots.com
The Most Prominent Terpenes in Cannabis
Terpenes, which play an important role in the cannabis plant, are the compounds responsible for the unique bouquet present in each particular strain. The scents and flavors that you enjoy in your favorite weed varietals are all influenced by terpenes, and typically include citrus, diesel, woody, pine, skunky, coffee, spicy, or herbal notes.
How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned
In her Washington Post piece, Susan Coll tells us how state cannabis legalization is inadvertently getting dogs stoned. Amazingly, Coll’s own dog, Dafna, brushed up against the devil’s lettuce in Vermont. As Coll and her husband were hiking, Dafna, who normally “has the speed and grace of an Olympic athlete,” collapsed. Right away, the pair […] The post How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned appeared first on DogTime.
Popculture
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In California
According to a recent publication in Organic Letters, chemists are one step closer to developing a handheld device that can detect THC on someone's breath after smoking marijuana. The device will function similarly to an alcohol Breathalyzer. [i]
The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US
Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
CBS News
Heavy metals found in dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader Joe's
Long viewed as healthier then other sweet treats, some kinds of dark chocolate contain potentially dangerous amounts of heavy metals, according to research released on Thursday by Consumer Reports. Scientists at the nonprofit advocacy organization recently measured the amount of heavy metals in 28 popular brands of dark chocolate bars...
Popculture
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas
For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
L.A. Weekly
Best CBD Gummies (2023) Top CBD Gummy Brand Products to Buy
Are you looking for a healthy and tasty way to consume CBD? Look no further than CBD gummies!. These delicious little treats are perfect for anyone searching for an easy way to get their daily dose of CBD. Not only are they healthy, but they’re also easy to carry around and store, making them the perfect choice for on-the-go consumption. This article outlines the best CBD gummies on the market today and explains why they’re such a popular choice.
findingfarina.com
Factors in Choosing Edibles for Medical Purposes
Choosing edibles for medical purposes is a decision that should be based on a variety of factors. These factors include potency, packaging, and perceptions. The cannabinoid profile affects the type of high you experience. Getting the most out of your edibles in dispensaries is more than just smoking or vaping....
findingfarina.com
What’s the Main Difference Between THC and THCA? Are They Legal?
THC and THCA are wildly different versions of the exact same molecule. THCA prefers living in raw and freshly harvested plants and doesn’t do well in heat, light, and dry conditions. THC, on the other hand, flourishes in mature cannabis and thrives in environmental uncertainty. These estranged twins also have distinct therapeutic uses and legal limitations.
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick
Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria was found in some of the items.
Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
Comments / 0