European Markets Close Higher After Clawing Back Earlier Losses

LONDON — European markets closed higher Thursday as investors assessed a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.7%, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Most sectors and major bourses were up, with tech stocks adding 2% to lead gains. Mining stocks bucked the trend and dropped 0.4%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and Others

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla rallied 4.4% in the premarket after posting its first rise in eight sessions Wednesday, softening the blow to its stock in what will still be the worst year ever for Tesla shares. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise in Final Trading Session of 2022

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on its last trading session of the year after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.82% carrying on the sentiment from the U.S. session. In...
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall, Taking Lead From Wall Street's Losses

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street's losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.94% to close at 26,093.67 while the Topix shed 0.72% to 1,895.27. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.93%...
Kelly Evans: The $12 Trillion That Vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
This 1-Minute Wellness Hack Was the Biggest ‘Shark Tank' Investment of the Year—and Robert Herjavec Offered $2.4 Million for It

The largest investment on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022 didn't go to a robotics company or a vegan food empire. Instead, it went toward cold-water baths. On a May 2022 episode, Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million to Plunge, a Lincoln, California-based company that sells tubs designed for cold-water immersion. The baths cost nearly $5,000 and brought in $4.9 million in its first full year of sales after launching in 2020.
Mark Cuban Offered Multiple $1 Million ‘Shark Tank' Investments This Year—Here's What They Have in Common

Mark Cuban, who built his fortune starting and selling tech companies, only offered two $1 million investments on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022. But they weren't in software, crypto or sports businesses. Instead, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks gave his biggest investments of the year to two food companies. He offered $1 million to Umaro, a seaweed protein company, for 7% of the company — and $1 million in CupBop, a Korean Barbeque chain, for 5% equity.
Here's Where Covid Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing

BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels

LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.
Bob Pisani: What UBS' Art Cashin Taught Me About the Art of Storytelling

(An excerpt from the book, "Shut Up and Keep Talking: Lessons on Life and Investing from the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange," by Bob Pisani.) "No one ever made a decision because of a number. They need a story." —Daniel Kahneman, in Michael Lewis' "The Undoing Project" If...

