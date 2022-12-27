Read full article on original website
S&P 500 Futures Rise Slightly as Wall Street Heads Into the Final Trading Days of 2022
S&P 500 futures rose slightly on Wednesday night, as investors head into the final trading days of 2022. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined fractionally, losing 8 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.28%, respectively. The action follows a broad sell-off during the regular session Wednesday...
Amazon Lost Half Its Value This Year as Tech Stocks Got Crushed and Recession Fears Grew
Amazon shares are about to wrap up their worst year since 2000 and second worst on record. The stock has plunged 51% this year, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in market cap. Among the most valuable tech companies, Amazon still performed better than Meta and Tesla. It was...
European Markets Close Higher After Clawing Back Earlier Losses
LONDON — European markets closed higher Thursday as investors assessed a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.7%, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Most sectors and major bourses were up, with tech stocks adding 2% to lead gains. Mining stocks bucked the trend and dropped 0.4%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla rallied 4.4% in the premarket after posting its first rise in eight sessions Wednesday, softening the blow to its stock in what will still be the worst year ever for Tesla shares. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise in Final Trading Session of 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on its last trading session of the year after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.82% carrying on the sentiment from the U.S. session. In...
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall, Taking Lead From Wall Street's Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street's losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.94% to close at 26,093.67 while the Topix shed 0.72% to 1,895.27. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.93%...
FTX Diverted $200 Million of Customer Money for Two Venture Deals That Caught the SEC's Attention
FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried made two $100 million venture investments using customer funds through an FTX subsidiary, the SEC said in a pair of complaints. The only disclosed $100 million investments by FTX Ventures were in Mysten Labs and fintech company Dave. The deals raise questions about potential...
Kelly Evans: The $12 Trillion That Vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
This 1-Minute Wellness Hack Was the Biggest ‘Shark Tank' Investment of the Year—and Robert Herjavec Offered $2.4 Million for It
The largest investment on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022 didn't go to a robotics company or a vegan food empire. Instead, it went toward cold-water baths. On a May 2022 episode, Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million to Plunge, a Lincoln, California-based company that sells tubs designed for cold-water immersion. The baths cost nearly $5,000 and brought in $4.9 million in its first full year of sales after launching in 2020.
UK and France Say No Plans Currently to Follow Italy With Covid Tests for China Arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
Mark Cuban Offered Multiple $1 Million ‘Shark Tank' Investments This Year—Here's What They Have in Common
Mark Cuban, who built his fortune starting and selling tech companies, only offered two $1 million investments on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022. But they weren't in software, crypto or sports businesses. Instead, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks gave his biggest investments of the year to two food companies. He offered $1 million to Umaro, a seaweed protein company, for 7% of the company — and $1 million in CupBop, a Korean Barbeque chain, for 5% equity.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Makes $1 Billion in 14 Days, Even With Covid Weighing on China
Worldwide ticket sales for Disney and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" have topped $1 billion. The milestone comes 14 days after "The Way of Water" debuted in theaters, five days faster than "Avatar" achieved the same benchmark in 2009. Still, industry experts are concerned by muted ticket sales...
Here's Where Covid Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing
BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels
LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.
Bob Pisani: What UBS' Art Cashin Taught Me About the Art of Storytelling
(An excerpt from the book, "Shut Up and Keep Talking: Lessons on Life and Investing from the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange," by Bob Pisani.) "No one ever made a decision because of a number. They need a story." —Daniel Kahneman, in Michael Lewis' "The Undoing Project" If...
U.S. Will Require Airline Passengers Traveling From China to Test Negative for Covid
All airline passengers 2 years of age and older originating from China, Hong Kong or Macau will be required to get tested for Covid two days before their departure to the U.S. The requirements, which apply regardless of nationality and vaccination status, start Jan. 5. The Centers for Disease Control...
