ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Wisconsin waitress gets $1,000 tip from Christmas customer

KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GieDo_0jvyIWAL00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin waitress got a Christmas morning surprise from a customer — a $1,000 tip.

Callie Blue, 29, was waiting tables at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie, just outside Madison, at 6 a.m. Sunday when she started chatting with one of the few customers in the restaurant at that hour, the Wisconsin State Journal reported . He left her a $1,000 tip.

Food Bank of Siouxland announces first-ever food festival

The customer was Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. He told the newspaper he was looking for people in need as part of the club’s Pay It Forward campaign. Two donors had given about $5,000 for tip money.

He said his Christmas Day schedule was booked with families he planned to help starting at 7:30 a.m. so he searched the internet for restaurants open at 6 a.m. and learned about Gus’s Diner. He also had gotten an email about Blue and wanted to measure her customer service skills and demeanor.

He was impressed enough to pull $1,000 from the $5,000 tip money. He said about 12 servers got big tips but Blue got the biggest one because it was Christmas morning and she was the last recipient.

Blue called the tip amazing and said she’ll use it to help feed her four horses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A water pipe broke at a Platteville school and has left eight classrooms unusable...
BELLEVILLE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac woman named new Miss Wisconsin 2022

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — There is officially a new Miss Wisconsin 2022, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Monday. Kylene Spanbauer, who was named first runner-up at the Miss Wisconsin 2022 competition in June, will now hold the crown after the winner, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. RELATED: A Badger wins the crown: Students and professors share...
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Stoughton man who died on Christmas Eve after his SUV went off a snow-covered road into the Yahara River. On Wednesday, the medical examiner reported Jacob Kleven, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns

With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy