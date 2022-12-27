Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
WCJB
Memorial service arrangements made for Demiah Appling in Dixie County
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Memorial service arrangements have been made for a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County who was the victim of a suspected homicide. The Old Town Church of God posted on Facebook plans to hold a memorial service for Demiah Appling, 14, after her remains were found earlier this month.
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
mycbs4.com
Azalea Trails proposed housing update
The county could be liable for millions of dollars after Alachua County commissioners pulled their support from a proposed housing development in East Gainesville. Commissioners received a letter Thursday from Ability Housing stating the county could owe them at least $15 million dollars to "fairly compensate" the development company for it's losses.
WCJB
North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes. Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
mycbs4.com
Caught on Camera: Florida deputies rescue frightened dog from the water
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida deputy helped pull a stranded dog from the water. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office released body cam video of the rescue. Deputies responded to the area of Paynes Prairie, overlooking US Highway 411 on Friday, Dec. 23, following a report of a stranded dog.
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
WCJB
Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago. Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of...
mycbs4.com
Florida Fencing Academy doing work at home
The Florida Fencing Academy has classes here in Gainesville. They compete in various competitions such as the 2022 Sunshine State Games where they brought home 17 medals including four golds. The man who started it all is Head Coach Brian Harper. While he played various sports in college he heard...
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office offering $50,000 reward for leads in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says it's offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who is believed to have murdered Jaworski Williams. Deputies say Williams was killed on Dec. 30 of 2017. He was found unresponsive in his home...
Video shows dog trapped behind seawall being rescued in Florida
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A video released by deputies in north Florida shows a dog being rescued from a risky position. Body camera video shows the moments before Alachua County deputies rescued the dog off a seawall. After some convincing and help from a good Samaritan, they eventually got...
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
FDLE: Reward offered for information about 2017 homicide in Jasper
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FDLE are asking the public for assistance in solving the case of a homicide that occurred in Jasper in 2017, offering a $50,000 reward.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child
A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
alachuachronicle.com
WCJB
Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting happened at a home on NE 163rd Ln in Citra. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said it started with an argument that led to 56-year-old William Pray being shot and killed. David Whetstone a neighbor said he heard the shooting. “I don’t know what...
