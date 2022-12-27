ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

WCJB

Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Azalea Trails proposed housing update

The county could be liable for millions of dollars after Alachua County commissioners pulled their support from a proposed housing development in East Gainesville. Commissioners received a letter Thursday from Ability Housing stating the county could owe them at least $15 million dollars to "fairly compensate" the development company for it's losses.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Florida Fencing Academy doing work at home

The Florida Fencing Academy has classes here in Gainesville. They compete in various competitions such as the 2022 Sunshine State Games where they brought home 17 medals including four golds. The man who started it all is Head Coach Brian Harper. While he played various sports in college he heard...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for molestation of 15-year-old child

A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl multiple times over Christmas week. Deputies charged Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, for making repeated sexual advancements on the girl from Dec. 21 to 26. He made sexual comments, inappropriately touched the girl over her clothing and molested her at one point, according to her account in the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

