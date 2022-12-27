ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois’ minimum wage to increase

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers.

It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual increase every year.

One downstate restaurant owner said that he plans out where that extra money comes from, and that could mean raising prices for some items on the menu.

He said however, that sales make all the difference at the end of the day.

“Without employees, you don’t make anything, so I am, I am all for it,” said Mike Zengilani, owner of Boone’s. “Like I said, the employees do work hard, and they need their money as well, so I’m one that is supportive, and like, semi-employees are all over that anyway.”

There are some exceptions to the $13 an hour increase. People under 18-years-old that work less than 650 hours a year, as well as tipped workers, will not see that raise.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 29

AP_001808.e3b4d46b6e05457081295eac006f5dda.1604
3d ago

The state proposal are too late, 13 is already too low for the low income earners, some businesses are in 15 already. And atill struggling because of the present inflation that these idiot politicians do not see and don’t know how to resolve it.

Reply(1)
11
Chris McDonald
3d ago

so that means self-employed businesses that charge $75 in town for service will go up to $150 for appliance work. the worst part of it is people can't afford servicemen to work on them already at $75 how do you think people going to pay $150 because everything else that you buy is going to be even more expensive like Providence Rhode Island. but people don't look at the aftermath. it's still all lose lose matter.

Reply(3)
7
amc85
3d ago

it doesn't matter how high you raise the minimum wage big businesses will always find a way to make more money and to cut out the little person and the small businesses

Reply(1)
3
Related
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers

Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023

(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 54 counties at COVID elevated levels

CHICAGO – As Illinois prepares to celebrate the New Year, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the CDC is reporting 54 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19. Of those, five Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 33 a week ago; while 49 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 55 last week. IDPH is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 23, and 47 deaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023

Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (12/29/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question after a Kankakee County judge ruled the State General Assembly “improperly attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution” by ending the practice within the new SAFE-T Act, which is scheduled to go into effect this coming Sunday. In a lawsuit filed by nearly half (65) of the local County State Attorneys throughout Illinois, the judge’s ruling late last night was overall mixed. While ending the cash bail system was noted as unconstitutional, other parts were deemed okay. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has promised to appeal the ruling while many SAFE-T Act provisions are already set to take effect with the new year starting Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

A new Illinois law you need to know about

Christina Martinez, Paralegal for the Prinz Law Firm, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Christina talks to Steve and Johnnie about the CROWN Act, one of a number of laws that are set to go into effect at the start of the new year.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm

Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

