Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gets SLIB Funding For Two Projects
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital will soon upgrade its emergency department, as well as improve the mental care of some patients. Last month the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) awarded a $5.9 million grant to the hospital, to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region.
Sheridan Media
Ring in the New Year safely
New Year’s Eve is a celebration of hope and new beginnings while reflecting and learning from experiences over the course of the past year. Symbolically, we have collectively made it through the dark, the days will get longer and we can celebrate the optimism of the year ahead. The...
Sheridan Media
JCHC Denied Grant Funding for Construction
Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden announced at the hospital board meeting Wednesday night that the re-application for funding for their capital construction project was denied. He explained more about the process. Senden said the Wyoming Hospital Association is planning to put more grant funding into their next budget.
Sheridan Media
Pre-Legislative Session Lunch Jan. 4
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host a special Pre-Legislative Session Lunch with Sheridan’s local legislative delegation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Ramada Plaza. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief Executive Officer of the...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Commissioners begin process of finding a new Administrative Director
The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced they initiated the recruiting process for an Administrative Director, and has formally retained the Sheridan firm, Peak Consulting, to conduct a regional search. Renee’ Obermueller, Administrative Director for the BOCC, recently announced her retirement after 18 years of service. Her...
Sheridan Media
Rare “Old Stone Age” treasures en route to the Museum at the Bighorns for March reopening
The Museum at the Bighorns is currently closed for the winter season, but will open its doors to the public once again March 1. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, museum Executive Director Dannielle Stuckle told listeners about the upcoming exhibit that will feature fossils from the paleolithic era.
Sheridan Media
A review of some of 2022’s most clicked stories
Here are a few of Sheridan Media’s most viewed stories of 2022. In January of 2022, Gus, a Mastiff cross, became a bit of a local legend in Sheridan when he made the decision to leap from a car during a trial adoption from the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter and hide in the area of South Park.
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Year-in-Review 2022: July-September
Today we look back at Johnson County’s top stories during the last year as we focus on July through September of 2022. A man who attended a Buffalo City Council in July was arrested after the meeting in front of City Hall for his behavior and transported to the Criminal Justice Center to be processed.
Sheridan Media
All Hands on Deck
City of Sheridan street crews worked long hours during the big snowstorm that occurred in mid December. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has more. It was “all hands on deck” when winter storm Diaz hit Sheridan during the mid part of December. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says crews worked round the clock in an effort to keep the main streets clear and drivable.
Sheridan Media
Commission Adopts Revised Emergency Operations Plan
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have voted to adopt the revised County Emergency Operations Plan, as recommended by County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize. He explained more about the revised plan. Ludikuize said the revised plan broke down the base plan so each of the agencies have a specific, defined role...
Sheridan Media
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
Sheridan Media
Georgen Talks on Sheridan’s Japanese Community
SCLT Explore History December program at the Hub on Smith on December 27 featured Cynde Georgen giving her talk, “Subjects of the Mikado – Sheridan’s Japanese Community 1900 to 1930.”. Georgen said her interest in the Japanese people in Sheridan began when she was a child. She...
Sheridan Media
Top Stories from SCSD#3 2022
Chase Christensen was hired as the new superintendent and principal of Sheridan County School District #3 on July 1. He replaced Dr. Boyd Brown who has been interim superintendent for the past few months. Christensen was born and raised in Montana, and attended schools in Cody, Wyoming. He graduated from...
Sheridan Media
Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired
For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
Sheridan Media
Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions January 2
The Missoula Children’s Theatre and Creekside Performing Arts will be presenting Hansel and Gretel at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center Saturday, January 7 and will be holding auditions Monday, January 2 for all school-age children. Rehearsals for the show will be Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 from...
county17.com
Mid-December storm more than doubles city snow removal costs this season
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The most significant storm of December in terms of snowfall and related clean-up costs outpaced all other storms this season, according to snow event reports compiled by the City of Gillette. Earlier this month, a winter storm dumped an estimated 21 inches of snow on Gillette...
cowboystatedaily.com
17-Year-Old Gillette Basketball Player Dies Unexpectedly On Monday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 17-year-old Gillette high school basketball player died unexpectedly Monday, the Campbell County Coroner has confirmed. Max Sorenson suffered a medical event at his home Monday and was pronounced deceased at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Paul Wallem, Campbell County Coroner told...
county17.com
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
