Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Commissioners begin process of finding a new Administrative Director
The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced they initiated the recruiting process for an Administrative Director, and has formally retained the Sheridan firm, Peak Consulting, to conduct a regional search. Renee’ Obermueller, Administrative Director for the BOCC, recently announced her retirement after 18 years of service. Her...
Sheridan Media
Busy Year for City Projects
2022 was a busy year for projects in the City of Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Street repairs and road work garnered a lot of attention this past year in Sheridan. Mayor Rich Bridger highlighted some of the street maintenance and road projects that occurred in 2022.
Sheridan Media
Commission Adopts Revised Emergency Operations Plan
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have voted to adopt the revised County Emergency Operations Plan, as recommended by County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize. He explained more about the revised plan. Ludikuize said the revised plan broke down the base plan so each of the agencies have a specific, defined role...
Sheridan Media
Pre-Legislative Session Lunch Jan. 4
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host a special Pre-Legislative Session Lunch with Sheridan’s local legislative delegation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Ramada Plaza. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief Executive Officer of the...
Sheridan Media
Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired
For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
Sheridan Media
A review of some of 2022’s most clicked stories
Here are a few of Sheridan Media’s most viewed stories of 2022. In January of 2022, Gus, a Mastiff cross, became a bit of a local legend in Sheridan when he made the decision to leap from a car during a trial adoption from the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter and hide in the area of South Park.
Sheridan Media
Rare “Old Stone Age” treasures en route to the Museum at the Bighorns for March reopening
The Museum at the Bighorns is currently closed for the winter season, but will open its doors to the public once again March 1. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, museum Executive Director Dannielle Stuckle told listeners about the upcoming exhibit that will feature fossils from the paleolithic era.
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
Sheridan Media
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Sheridan Media
All Hands on Deck
City of Sheridan street crews worked long hours during the big snowstorm that occurred in mid December. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has more. It was “all hands on deck” when winter storm Diaz hit Sheridan during the mid part of December. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says crews worked round the clock in an effort to keep the main streets clear and drivable.
Sheridan Media
Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions January 2
The Missoula Children’s Theatre and Creekside Performing Arts will be presenting Hansel and Gretel at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center Saturday, January 7 and will be holding auditions Monday, January 2 for all school-age children. Rehearsals for the show will be Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 from...
Missing Man Last Seen in Big Horn Mountains, Police Ask for Public’s Help
The Greybull police department re-shared a post including a picture of a man that has been missing since January 8, 2018. According to the post, the last place Kyle Jay Ellis, was heard from was at Bear Lodge when he spoke to his father on the phone. Ellis is 6'...
