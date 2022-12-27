Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
2022 in Review: Major Los Angeles News Stories of the Past Year
In Los Angeles, 2022 will be remembered as a year of transitions and triumph. While history will always bring us stories of loss, 2022 also included many remarkable and odd events that will be recalled for generations. By enlisting the help of local news viewers who participated in a social...
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
KTLA.com
Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area
Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
KTLA.com
More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve
Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles sushi restaurant loses alcohol license following fatal DUI crash
California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has revoked the license of a West Hills sushi restaurant after the agency says it provided alcohol to an underaged employee who caused a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Dec. 18, 2021, after the manager and a server at Kyoto Sushi provided...
KTLA.com
Deputy killed in Jurupa Valley identified; suspect had ‘extensive’ criminal record
A veteran with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon by a career criminal who later died following a chase with law enforcement, officials said. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero who had been with the sheriff’s department since 2014....
KTLA.com
School photographer accused of decades of child molestation in San Bernardino County
A 72-year-old man was arrested by Ontario police officers in connection to several instances of child molestation that allegedly took place within the city over several decades. Police arrested Philbert Hernandez Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. Detectives identified him as a person of interest in May, after receiving reports of...
