Cumberland County, TN

Family member remembers sister killed in Cumberland County fire

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
 3 days ago

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A family member of one of the victims of a Cumberland County house fire that claimed the lives of six people shared her memories of their sister on Tuesday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are still working to notify the families of the victims of a fatal house fire that occurred early Monday . Four adults and two children died in a home on Plateau Road.

Carter Dossett said their sister Melissa McCoy was among the six people killed.

Dossett said both the sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation notified them about their sister’s death.

“My sister is Melissa McCoy. She was 23 years old,” Dossett said. “She was the brightest little soul. She was the youngest of five children.”

Dossett said even though they lived far apart, the two kept in touch regularly.

“We constantly spoke on Facebook. I constantly kept up with her,” said Dossett. “She did come down two years ago when we lost our dad.”

Dossett added that Melissa who went by Missy loved nothing more than her husband and her kids.

“She ended up meeting Chris McCoy and they’ve been together ever since. He came with four children and they had two young children of their own.”

Dossett described Missy as a great mom and a gentle spirit.

One of their favorite memories together was Missy’s 18th birthday.

“I actually put it together and she was so happy about it,” Dossett said. “It was a birthday she had never had before. I had a cake decorator work on her cake, I had a slip-and-slide for her. We went to Pride that year.”

It’s memories like this one Dossett will hold close to their heart.

They had just spoken to one another the other day.

“I was just talking to her not even 8 hours before the fire even started and telling each other we love you and merry Christmas,” Dossett recalled.

Although distance kept them far apart, their sister’s memory will be close to their heart.

“She’s an amazing soul,” Dossett said. “She definitely did not deserve this. She was way too young. She gave everything, everything. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone.”

Dossett said their family is working on funeral arrangements.

We will be sure to let you all know as we learn more information.

WATE

Community Policy