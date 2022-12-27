ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore woman wins second-highest prize from 'Lady Luck' scratch-off

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
A Baltimore woman has won $250,000 thanks to a scratch-off ticket.

Isabel Sandoval is the second-highest prize winner from the 'Lady Luck' scratcher.

Sandoval bought the ticket at Eastern Liquors in Southeast Baltimore, and she only bought it because her husband asked her to grab some beer.

The mother of five say she plans to use some of the money to help her mother who lives in Mexico.

The rest she's going to save up.

The next drawing is on December 27 at 11 p.m.

The big prize is now up to $565 million or just under $294 million dollars if you take the lump payment.

A Maryland Lottery spokesperson says as the pot gets bigger, so does interest in the game.

"You start seeing people playing how don't buy lottery tickets all that often but they get caught up in the excitement and they want to be a part of it," said Seth Elkin. "You see a lot of people playing in groups too. People will get together with relatives or friends or coworkers and pool their resources together and buy some tickets and it's a shared experience that way which makes it fun for everybody."

If there's a winner on Tuesday night, it would be the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions' history.

The prize has been steadily growing since the last jackpot was split back in October.

Your odds to win the whole thing remains.... a little rough.....about one in more than 302 million.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

