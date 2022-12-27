I am a fool. Really. I’m a fool for believing you truly ever cared. And maybe you did. You told me you did. But when have your words ever lined up with your actions?. It’s my fault, really. I’m attached again. You’re never going to be who I need and want you to be. You’re never going to be that guy I wish you would be for me. I should’ve known I’d get this attached again. I forgot how exhausting it is to want someone who will never want me the same way. I wish with everything I have that you would love me but I know you never will. And I don’t think I love you. I think there’s a part of me that won’t let myself love you because I remind myself of all the hurt you’ve caused me over the past year. But oh, if I could love you and you loved me back… how wonderful that would be.

2 DAYS AGO