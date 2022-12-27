ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

stlmag.com

13 St. Louis dining trends to watch in 2023

Remember when you tasted your last real tomato in, oh, say mid-September? After that, tomatoes started tasting like a spongy slice of Styrofoam. Well, they still don’t taste like they do in July, dripping and ruby red, eaten over the kitchen sink to catch the juices that splurt out gloriously. But compared to the limp, pale rings of vegetal mediocrity we got for three seasons in the past, the quality of fresh tomatoes has really upped the game, from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. The exquisite stack salad at Napoli III, for instance, included a tomato that tasted of July, even though we ate it in October.
laduenews.com

See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball

The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
stlpublicradio.org

A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2022

For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2022. This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates their stories, including the legacies of St. Louisans like Cherokee Street entrepreneur Minerva Lopez Montaigne, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker and musician Patrick Haggerty.
