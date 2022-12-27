Read full article on original website
13 St. Louis dining trends to watch in 2023
Remember when you tasted your last real tomato in, oh, say mid-September? After that, tomatoes started tasting like a spongy slice of Styrofoam. Well, they still don’t taste like they do in July, dripping and ruby red, eaten over the kitchen sink to catch the juices that splurt out gloriously. But compared to the limp, pale rings of vegetal mediocrity we got for three seasons in the past, the quality of fresh tomatoes has really upped the game, from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. The exquisite stack salad at Napoli III, for instance, included a tomato that tasted of July, even though we ate it in October.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: December 29 to January 4
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
5 things to know about St. Louis R&B singer Mai Lee ahead of her album debut
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Mai Lee is a gifted R&B singer born and raised in St. Louis. You may recognize her name because it is shared with the city's iconic Mai Lee Restaurant in Brentwood, a place her parents opened after escaping war-torn Vietnam in 1978. Mai Lee is living her dream as she gets ready to perform at Delmar Hall.
2022 in Review: St. Louis Lost Some Wonderful Restaurants in 2022
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
South City restaurant closes following pipe bursts, GoFundMe now helping staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the days following extremely frigid temperatures, a staple to the Tower Grove East community, remains closed after a pipe burst inside the building. “These old buildings are a challenge, but we’ve had nothing to this extent,” said Ally Nisbet. Nisbet is the...
2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
This Very Limited Time Pop-Up Bar In St. Louis Is On Wheels And Adults Only
I wish I had heard about the North Pole Night Cap sooner. Because it's just the kind of cool pop-up bar experience I'd really enjoy. For me, it's not in the cards this year. However, if you're itching to wrap up your Christmas holiday with some cocktails and a quick getaway to St. Louis, this rolling pop-up bar might just be your thing.
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
The AFROSEXYCOOL N.Y.E. 2023 party still has door tickets available
ST. LOUIS – The AFROSEXYCOOL N.Y.E. 2023 party still has door tickets available from DJ James Biko. Biko and host Tee Parks previewed the coveted annual party, this year held at Sophie’s Artist Lounge. AFROSEXYCOOL N.Y.E. 2023. Saturday, December 31. 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST. Sophie’s...
Way Out Club Treasures to Be Sold in Massive Estate Sale
The famed St. Louis music venue closed its doors last summer
Bold Predictions for St. Louis in 2023
Peer into the crystal ball to discover what the future holds for our region
North County 5th grade artist sells drawings at local gas station to make his Christmas wish come true
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -11-year-old, Jubri Wilson, is using his love of art to make money to provide for himself and family. “I wanted to by some hot chocolate the first time,” says 5th grade artist, Jubri Wilson. The 5th grader goes to the local library to illustrate drawings...
A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2022
For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2022. This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates their stories, including the legacies of St. Louisans like Cherokee Street entrepreneur Minerva Lopez Montaigne, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker and musician Patrick Haggerty.
'We have reached our limit': APA Olivette needs help getting big dogs into homes
OLIVETTE, Mo. — Like many animal shelters across the country and the St. Louis region, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) Olivette is inundated with animals. APA Olivette is over capacity with big dogs. In another Twitter post, the agency said, "We have reached our limit." Adoption fees...
All aboard! Hop on the North Pole Night Cap at Union Station
ST. LOUIS — Pop-up bars are all the rage these days. A holiday pop-up on a moving train departing Union Station may just be the ticket to wrap up 2022. Beginning Wednesday night, you'll be able to hop aboard a 45-minute excursion for a North Pole Night Cap. With...
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
