NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
NOLA.com
From mansions to chateaus, see 10 of New Orleans area's most captivating homes in 2022
A look at inhabitable spaces for 2022 has uncovered some interesting tales about places to live….unique, unusual and sometimes quite spectacular. Some are for sale, some are not. You could be fortunate enough to call one of these home, or, if you are in the market, it could be...
fox8live.com
Mother of slain comedian ‘Boogie B.’ decries New Orleans’ inattention to youth, crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of slain New Orleans-born comedian Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell is lashing out at the city’s crime and leadership, days after her son was gunned down in the parking lot of a busy Warehouse District grocery store. New Orleans police have identified...
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell have been set
NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangments for the comedian killed outside of a Rouses two days before Christmas have been set. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was killed after being caught in a crossfire in the parking lot of a Rouses. His funeral is set to be on Jan. 5 at...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Elysian Fields has held steady since World War II. Will change come?
Neal Golden first started teaching at Brother Martin High School in 1969. Fifty-three years later, he's the self-described "last Brother standing" – the only member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Catholic religious order that founded the school, who is still in the classroom. He’s lived most...
myneworleans.com
Krewe of Orpheus Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Superstar and Pop Icon as Monarchs
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Krewe of Orpheus will celebrate its 30th anniversary Monday, Feb. 20, as they reign over the city of New Orleans, ending at the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center for the spectacular Orpheuscapade – the biggest dance party of Mardi Gras!. The 2023...
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
Watch it: Power pole down at Causeway and West Esplanade
Jefferson Parish Councilman at Large, Scott Walker is helping to get the word out about a power pole down at Causeway and West Esplanade in Metairie.
myneworleans.com
Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us
If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
uptownmessenger.com
Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant
A new Chinese restaurant on Magazine Street has a familiar family at its helm. Miss Shirley’s opened on Dec. 1 in the space that was occupied by Jung’s Golden Dragon II. Jung’s Golden Dragon, which opened in Metairie in 1977 before relocating Uptown in 2010, closed in May when the owner, Jung Tan, retired.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Gause Boulevard was Slidell's main 1980s drag. But what's its future?
As a high schooler in the mid-1980s, there was no question where Rami Parker would be on a Friday or Saturday night — sitting behind the wheel of her family's Pontiac Grand-Am with a carload of friends, cruising Gause Boulevard. They would make the circuit on Slidell's main drag...
Do you recognize them? Woman hopes to reunite family with photos lost during Katrina
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A woman in St. Charles Parish needs your help to fulfill her late father’s dream: Reuniting a family with old photographs he found after Hurricane Katrina. They were found on the side of the road right after the storm. “On the bottom of...
Port brings in Harbor Police to stop car break-ins
The Port of New Orleans is upping security at the cruise terminal following an incident where a number cars belonging to passengers aboard the Norwegian Breakaway cruise liner were broken into.
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
A New Orleans Pizza Spot Says 'Size Matters' & Has A 2-Foot Slice Challenge With A $10K Prize
There is nothing better than a cheesy slice bigger than your head, and Fat Boy's Pizza in Louisiana definitely gives you more to love with every bite...make that two feet more!. The pizzeria claims to make "the world's biggest slices." They have six locations all over the Bayou State and...
