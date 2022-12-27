ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?

The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
kalb.com

New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
WAFB

Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
WDSU

Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana

The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
myneworleans.com

Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us

If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
fox8live.com

A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
