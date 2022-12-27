'Never flying Southwest again': Stranded and frustrated customers scramble to find flights and alternative travel

Dummies should have just stayed home they knew what the weather was going to be like, but wait they want reparations for missing their families party
They will get it together. New CEO and old Scheduling software. They need to get rid of both before the 31st.
Our family will NEVER fly Southwest again. All airline passengers understand about weather and delays. The way the company dealt with passengers was UNACCEPTABLE. My husband's flight was canceled THREE TIMES and then he sat in the airport for 6 hours for his flight, the plane came in, everyone got off it, they cleaned it, they lined his flight up for boarding, AND ONLY THEN DID THEY SUDDENLY CANCEL IT SAYING THERE WAS NO CREW. My husband wasted hundreds of dollars on three days in a hotel to keep him close to the airport and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day chasing flights. add to that I spent FOUR HOURS on hold trying to straighten things out because the app and the website were not working and never was able to speak to a human being. I finally emailed them 3 days ago and still have never received an actual response, only an auto response saying they had got my email. I will probably never see a refund
Comments / 47