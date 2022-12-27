ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
CBS Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. In a move that will effectively signal the end of his top level playing career but will ensure he is extremely well remunerated as his retirement approached, Ronaldo put pen to paper on a contract for the Riyadh club on Friday afternoon. The deal ends a brief free agency period for the 37-year-old, whose Manchester United contract was terminated last month.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

'He is a really interesting package' - Klopp on Gakpo

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Jurgen Klopp says the signing of Cody Gakpo is "massively interesting" for Liverpool as he prepares to blood the 23-year-old Dutch forward in the Premier League. Gakpo will officially become a Red on Sunday when the January transfer window...

