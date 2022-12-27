Read full article on original website
Liverpool v Leicester City: Key Matchups - Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago Alcantara
LFCTR take a look at the key matchups that could decide tonight's match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. In a move that will effectively signal the end of his top level playing career but will ensure he is extremely well remunerated as his retirement approached, Ronaldo put pen to paper on a contract for the Riyadh club on Friday afternoon. The deal ends a brief free agency period for the 37-year-old, whose Manchester United contract was terminated last month.
Report: Chelsea Having Positive Talks Over New N'Golo Kante Contract
Chelsea are making progress over a new deal for midfielder N'Golo Kante.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Report: Chelsea Will Listen To Offers For Two Players In January
Chelsea will listen to offers for two midfielders in January.
Report: Chelsea Looking To Hijack Arsenal's Move For Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea are considering hijacking Arsenal's move for Shatar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.
Liverpool Make Their Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo With Second Bid
Liverpool are looking at Moises Caicedo has their midfield signing potentially this winter.
Report: Chelsea Target Declan Rice Not For Sale In January
Chelsea target Declan Rice will not be sold by West Ham United in January.
BBC
'He is a really interesting package' - Klopp on Gakpo
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Jurgen Klopp says the signing of Cody Gakpo is "massively interesting" for Liverpool as he prepares to blood the 23-year-old Dutch forward in the Premier League. Gakpo will officially become a Red on Sunday when the January transfer window...
Liverpool moved for Gakpo before he was ‘unaffordable’, explains Klopp
Jürgen Klopp has said Cody Gakpo would have been “unaffordable” had Liverpool waited to secure his signature and there remains money available for further signings in the January window. The Netherlands’ World Cup star will officially become a Liverpool player on 1 January after the Anfield club...
