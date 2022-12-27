Read full article on original website
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks
Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.People have come here seeking...
Man’s body found on undercarriage of plane that flew from Gambia to UK
A man’s body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane that flew from Gambia to the UK, police have said.Sussex Police said the discovery was made at Gatwick Airport at around 4am on 7 December.In a statement, the force said: “Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on 7 December.“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”A flight from Gambia takes around six hours on average. The aircraft landed at the major airport while icy temperatures swept through the UK, with highs of just 5C recorded at Gatwick.More follows Read More Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independenceMan charged with murder of 68-year-old womanPilot’s poor flying led to 11 unlawful deaths in Shoreham Airshow, coroner rules
Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort
A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Post-Christmas rail chaos: ’All I want to do is get on my train, drink my Thatchers and be happy’
To the fury of rail passengers across Britain, the resumption of train services after a four-day Christmas strike turned into a shambles in many locations.At London Paddington, hub for the west of England and South Wales, thousands of travellers hoping to return home after Christmas breaks turned up to catch trains that did not exist.The first wave of departures to Cardiff, Oxford, Bristol and Plymouth was wiped out by overrunning engineering works at North Pole depot, close to Paddington.Adrian Bevan was trying to get home from Paddington to Newton Abbot in Devon. “My train is nearly two hours late already,”...
msn.com
See inside a 958-foot cargo ship, from the crew's living quarters to the massive engine room
A merchant mariner gave a tour of a 958-foot cargo ship in 2019 that showed the intricacies of the hulking freighters that haul 90% of the world's goods. In the video, second mate Bryan Boyle records the vast array of machinery that keeps the ship moving, as well as the crew's and officers' living quarters on the Maersk ship, which was built in 2006.
Iu2019m a real-life Rapunzel u2014 my long locks inspire indecent proposals on the street
A real-life Rapunzel has revealed how men lust over her long and luscious locks — with some even proposing to the blond bombshell because they’re so mesmerized by her mane. Olga Naumova, who hails from Moscow, Russia, said she had thin hair as a child, and her parents covered it with a babushka headscarf until her locks began to grow more densely. The model — whose mane measures 5 feet, 2 inches long — says her hair has now become her defining feature, and she’s overwhelmed with attention. “I didn’t realize how long my hair was until people started complimenting me,” Naumova...
Border Force staff, driving instructors and rail workers walk out on strike
Border Force staff and driving instructors are beginning strikes as travel disruption is expected across railways again, with many commuters returning to work following the Christmas break.Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) members working as Border Force officers at Gatwick, Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow airports and the port of Newhaven are resuming strikes on Wednesday for four days.The Border Force walkouts are over pay, jobs and conditions as the cost of living rises.We recognise that the public will be inconvenienced by #PCS civil service members going on strike. But if you are feeling angry, blame the government which...
How Neil Borthwick met Angela Hartnett: ‘We were in this tiny lift. All you could do was end up snogging’
Hartnett, 54, and Borthwick, 41, met when they were chefs together at the Connaught hotel and were firm friends for a decade before their relationship became more serious. They now live together in London
traveltomorrow.com
10 train journeys to take around the world in 2023
Train travelling is becoming more and more popular for all the good reasons. People are becoming more conscious about the carbon footprint of their travels and start choosing trains over planes, especially over short haul flights. Plus, the new high-speed routes being built around the world are bound to make train travel even more convenient. So here are 10 train journeys to take around the world in 2023.
traveltomorrow.com
The railroad that transformed the US
The first transcontinental railroad, also known as the Pacific Railroad or the Overland Route, was the first railway to connect the United States west to the existing east network. 1. Construction. The railroad was built between 1863 and 1869 and the 3,075 km long project was split between three private...
RideApart
Take A Look At AJS Motorcycles 2022 Bike And Scooter Range
British motorcycle brand AJS brought a range of its machines to the U.K.’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, at the end of 2022. Once known for its competition machines, the marque now specializes in 125cc learner bikes and scooters, with plans to move up to some 250cc offerings sometime in 2023.
natureworldnews.com
Singapore in December: End the Year at a Dreamy Destination
What are your plans for December? Didn't you plan an outing yet? C'mon, it's the end of the year, and you need to treat yourself and your loved ones to a trip to Singapore. Now you might be thinking, how will you travel to this dreamy destination, right? Stop worrying because now you can easily take a bus from JB to Singapore.
Tesla owners waiting in large queue at charging station in Wodonga, Victoria/NSW border
Australian Tesla drivers have been forced to wait in 90-minute queues at charging stations as thousands take to the roads over the holiday period.
traveltomorrow.com
Which cities have the highest risk of a housing bubble?
The city of Toronto has the highest risk of a housing bubble, according to a recent survey released by investment bank UBS. Other cities at a high risk include Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Munich, Zurich and Vancouver. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), housing prices in Toronto grew by 17...
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
