A man’s body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane that flew from Gambia to the UK, police have said.Sussex Police said the discovery was made at Gatwick Airport at around 4am on 7 December.In a statement, the force said: “Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on 7 December.“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”A flight from Gambia takes around six hours on average. The aircraft landed at the major airport while icy temperatures swept through the UK, with highs of just 5C recorded at Gatwick.More follows Read More Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independenceMan charged with murder of 68-year-old womanPilot’s poor flying led to 11 unlawful deaths in Shoreham Airshow, coroner rules

9 DAYS AGO