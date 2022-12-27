Florida-based Island Fin Poke is opening its first Tallahassee location next month at 1415 Timberlane Road. "The city of Tallahassee has a special place in my heart," franchisee Luke Granlund said in a company press release. "From attending Florida State University to serving on the Tallahassee Police Department, and now raising my children here, I feel as if I know the community and what they crave. I am so excited to be able to bring a taste of Hawaii to my community and introduce the people of Tallahassee to delicious poke bowls."

