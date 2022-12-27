Read full article on original website
WCTV
Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
WCTV
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
WCTV
Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after a woman was killed in the parking lot of Terra Lake Apartments, several dozen people returned to the scene of the crime to pray for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee. One attendee, Francina Washington, brought her 6-year-old nephew with...
Midway Families going on 4th day with little or no water
Roosevelt Carter is among the many people in Midway going on four days of no to very little water pressure. The problem started Christmas Eve and as of Monday afternoon was not yet resolved.
WCTV
The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night. Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started...
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
WCTV
TPD shares tips on how to prevent theft after the holidays
southmag.com
South’s Greatest Kids 2022
There’s never a dull moment as a Southern child! Between hunting, fishing, beach-going, Coca-cola tasting, sports, keeping up with their favorite shows, tending to pets, and eating all the pizza — we can’t keep up!. 1. Rhealynn Mills. Age: 8 years old. Siblings: Kale Milles (11) Parents/Caretakers:...
WCTV
Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
WCTV
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
donalsonvillenews.com
A working smoking alarm saved the lives of Donalsonville residents
On December 23, around 3:20 a.m., a mother and her two children were awakened by the sound of smoke alarms beeping. Smoke was pouring from a wall and the ceiling area of their residence. The mother quickly exited the residence with her children and called Seminole County 911. Donalsonville Fire...
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke opening 1st Tallahassee location
Florida-based Island Fin Poke is opening its first Tallahassee location next month at 1415 Timberlane Road. "The city of Tallahassee has a special place in my heart," franchisee Luke Granlund said in a company press release. "From attending Florida State University to serving on the Tallahassee Police Department, and now raising my children here, I feel as if I know the community and what they crave. I am so excited to be able to bring a taste of Hawaii to my community and introduce the people of Tallahassee to delicious poke bowls."
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Friday, Dec. 30
The top viewed stories published by Tallahassee Reports in 2022 included the indictment of Andrew Gillum, the Killearn Country Club renovation, parental rights in the classroom, violent crime in Tallahassee, economic development at the Tallahassee airport and the emergence of the progressive movement in local politics. Tallahassee Police have arrested...
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for December 30, 2022. Increasing clouds today, with maybe a few stray showers. Better chances for rain (even a couple of thunderstorms) come overnight and early Saturday morning. Showers are still possible on and off during the day...
Task Force hosts prayer vigil for Terra Lake shooting victim
Dozens gathered at the Terra Lake Apartments on Pullen Road in Tallahassee to call for an end to gun violence.
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
WCTV
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
WCTV
Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
