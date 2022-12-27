ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Former Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong Jr. Rescues Mississippi Neighbors from House Fire

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
(Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

Tommy Armstrong Jr. is a hero this holiday season. The former star quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers rescued a family from a burning home in Mississippi this week.

A home in Gulfport, Mississippi went up in flames with the family trapped inside. When Armstrong noticed the house was on fire, he immediately jumped into action.

The former college quarterback explained how he assisted the family when he saw the home burning.

“I saw a bunch of smoke so I just started grabbing bricks and throwing them through the windows,” Armstrong told WLOX. “I realized they were trying to get out of the back right window, so I crawled in there, and grabbed her, brought her to the window, and we got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I’ve known her since I was a little kid.”

Thanks to Armstrong’s heroics, the family escaped the flames. However, some individuals were hospitalized with injuries because of the blaze. A cause for the fire has not been released at this time.

Tommy Armstrong Jr.’s Football Career at Nebraska

Tommy Armstrong Jr. was a star quarterback at Nebraska from 2013-16. He played in 45 career games for the Huskers, helping lead the program to a bowl game every season.

During his four-year run in Lincoln, Armstrong was known as a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 8,871 yards and rushed for an additional 1,819. He accounted for 91 total touchdowns while with the Huskers.

One of Armstrong’s best seasons at Nebraska came in 2016, when he led the Huskers to a 9-4 record. That year, Nebraska started the year with a 7-0 record and climbed as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll.

Injuries late in the year derailed Nebraska’s success slightly, but it still found ways to score late-season wins over Minnesota and Maryland to reach the Music City Bowl.

As awesome as Armstrong was on the field for the Huskers on the field, it was his heroic efforts in Mississippi during the holidays that are the most important.

Comments / 2

 

