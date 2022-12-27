ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant

Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Where to snowshoe in the Adirondacks this winter

Although temperatures in the Capital Region are warming up again, winter is just getting started - especially further into the Adirondacks, where colder temperatures mean more snow on the ground. Ski and snowmobile action abound. If you want to enjoy the winter on foot, you've got plenty of options, too.
GLENS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

The Magical Ice Castles are Starting to Take Form on Lake George!

Adirondack Wonderland ! The Lake George Ice Castles are Forming Now!. They're still a few weeks from completion, and the lake isn't even frozen yet, but the magic is starting to happen in the Adirondacks. Check out the progress of the Lake George Ice Castles in a photo gallery from our friends at the Adirondack Aerial and Ground Imagery Showcase Page.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
96.9 WOUR

LOOK! Built in 1940s 30 Acre Lake George Resort and Private Island Sells for $10.7 Mil

The Canoe Island Lodge was built in the 1940s and the home is the original lodge. The 30-acre resort sold for $8 mil. There are impressive log accents and hand-sewn beams throughout. The main lodge is being sold completely furnished. The great room boasts a custom stone fireplace and a huge banquet/dining room along with a full bar with lake views. There are 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 4 half baths. The Tyrolian Room downstairs is a seasonal room with a beautiful stone fireplace and a huge dance floor. There are multiple cottages that can be rented out. The beachfront sits on the shores of Lake George with beach chairs and a rooftop deck for entertaining. The island that is part of the property sold for an additional $2.7 mil. Both were sold to the same owner.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
104.5 The Team

Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant

The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
TROY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

What went viral

2022 was by far The Chronicle’s biggest digital year ever. Our Facebook and Instagram posts reached over 1.7 million people, over a million more than last year. Multiple posts exceeded 100,000 people reached. The biggest exceeded 626,000!. We did more ‘hard news’ posts this year, responding to reader feedback....
GLENS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy