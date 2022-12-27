ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Wegmans issues voluntary recall due to Salmonella risk

By James Battaglia
 3 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans issued a voluntary recall on a list of products Tuesday due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

The products include Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass. A full list of products impacted by the recall can be found here.

According to Wegmans, the voluntary recall is being issued as a precaution after some of the soil they were grown in tested positive for Salmonella. That soil was provided by one of Wegmans’ organic farms in Ithaca, and was tested by the supplier.

Customers can return the items for a full refund. Anyone who bought the products using a Shopper’s Club card will be alerted about the recall by phone. Anyone with questions can call 1-855-934-3663.

