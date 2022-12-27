Welcoming in 2023 – The 100 Year Anniversary of Texas State Parks!. Cooper, TX— Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience. All of our parks throughout 2023 will host at least one centennial branded event. Cooper Lake State Park will host three such celebrations. Doctors Creek’s celebration will be the “Festival of the Fish.” On Friday, March 31st, the “Festival of the Fish” will be for our local schools followed by the “Festival of the Fish” on Saturday, April 1st for the general public. More information will follow, but let’s just say it’s all about the fish! Later in the year on Saturday, October 7th, the South Sulphur Unit will host “Legions, Lore and Legacy” a Halloween themed event.

