Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Special Session
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse, Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Commissioners’ Court Will consider the Following...
What Has Been Selling Over the Last 2 Weeks In Hopkins County?
Stay in touch to see properties we are currently working on that will be available soon! Below are just a few of the recent changes that happened over the last couple of weeks. 1. S O L D — More on this SOLD property:. Great location to build your...
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX
A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
911 Landline Service Down In Sulphur Springs, Again
Sulphur Springs Police Department just before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, released the following public service announcement regarding local 911 service:. Again, We are currently experiencing a 911 outage for landline telephone service. 911 service for cell phones is still operational. We will update (on SSPD Facebook) when 911 landline service is restored. If you have an emergency, use your cell phone, or please call our office line at 903-439-3719, SSPD officials stated.
Cooper Lake Welcoming in 2023 – The 100 Year Anniversary of Texas State Parks!
Welcoming in 2023 – The 100 Year Anniversary of Texas State Parks!. Cooper, TX— Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience. All of our parks throughout 2023 will host at least one centennial branded event. Cooper Lake State Park will host three such celebrations. Doctors Creek’s celebration will be the “Festival of the Fish.” On Friday, March 31st, the “Festival of the Fish” will be for our local schools followed by the “Festival of the Fish” on Saturday, April 1st for the general public. More information will follow, but let’s just say it’s all about the fish! Later in the year on Saturday, October 7th, the South Sulphur Unit will host “Legions, Lore and Legacy” a Halloween themed event.
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 30, 2022
Debra Lanette Stinson, who is also known as Debra Lanette Stinson Stribling and Debbie Stribbling, and Ronald Bruce Stinson to Circle E. Western Store Inc.; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Daniel Keith Davis II to Alan Screws and Kim Screws; tract in the William Ewing survey. Amber Nichole Ford...
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
Hunt County Sheriff’s Department Earns “CART” Certification
On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the third CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years, with numerous children found and returned home.
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Missing Sulphur Springs Runaway Found
Sulphur Springs Police reported on their Facebook page that a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since reportedly running away from home had been found alive and well. They disclosed no other information about the incident.
State agency fines Lone Star mayor for ethics violation
LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Ethics Commission has levied a $500 fine for the mayor of Lone Star based on allegations he used city property and resources to make an endorsement. The order states Mayor Randy Hodges neither admits or denies the findings as part of an agreed...
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are asking the public for help identifying a man who was caught on camera breaking a window at a Hopkins County church. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, late Christmas night, an unknown man broke a window out of Peerless Church in Sulphur Springs.
CHRISTUS Announces New Year’s Clinic Hours
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
