KCA receives $50,000 donation￼
Scott Preston and Preston Investments recently made a generous donation of $50,000 to the Kingman Center For The Arts and the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project. Pictured is Scott Preston and Kingman Center For The Arts Executive Director Kristina Michelson. Photo courtesy.
First Friday to focus on health￼
KINGMAN – The First Friday for 2023 will kick-off on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown Kingman. On hand will be professionals in the fields of healthcare, mental health, physical fitness, nutrition, dentistry, chiropractic care, massage, infusion and vitamin therapy, hydroponics, and natural remedies. Offerings include blood pressure and glucose checks, dental care kits and more.
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
Tier 2 water restrictions for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1
Tier 2 water restrictions will be in place for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1. The city’s code enforcement group will monitor water use activity. Mark Clark, Bullhead City’s utilities director, says the city has made sure to keep its residents informed about the ongoing water shortage. “The amount...
Capsized kayak fatal for Holbrook resident￼
LAKE HAVASU – A Holbrook resident apparently drowned after two kayaks capsized in rough weather on Lake Havasu. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) personnel responded at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to emergency calls about a person in the water yelling for help in the Site Six area. MCSO spokeswoman...
BOS begins new year; old jail demolition, animal shelter, morgue location on agenda￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter takes the gavel from District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould next Tuesday as he’ll serve as Board Chairman for 2023. Sueann Mello will be issued her oath of office near the start of the Board of Supervisor’s meeting as she begins her first four-year term as Treasurer.
Construction work begins on Lake Havasu Avenue￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – In an effort to continue to maintain our water mains and improve our roadways, The Lake Havasu City Engineering Division announces construction activity on Lake Havasu Ave. from Kiowa Blvd. to Acoma Blvd. Starting January 3, 2023, for water main replacement and pavement reconstruction. Crews...
Kingman City Government Holiday Closures and Christmas Tree Drop￼
KINGMAN – City government offices will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no residential or commercial solid waste services Monday, January 2; Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late. The City of Kingman is providing a Christmas tree drop at the...
Kingman City Council meeting canceled￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, has been canceled due to lack of agenda items. The next Kingman City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, January 17 at 5:00 p.m. City of Kingman government offices normal operating hours are Monday-Thursday 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Man killed in crash on Route 66
KINGMAN — One man was killed Friday night when a minor accident turned into a major one on a stretch of Historic Route 66 between Kingman and Peach Springs in Mohave County. The Northern Arizona Fire District, which serves about 69 square miles of Mohave County north and east of Kingman, was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Friday to an accident near Mile Marker 81 on Route 66, near Hackberry, northeast of Kingman and southwest of Peach Springs.
Local athletes stand out in largest Winter Basketball Tournament￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Tyson Banks of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center and Cayla Cotter of Mohave High School earned the honor of making their divisions’ All-Tournament Team during the 2022 Bullhead Holiday Shootout. “We’re enormously proud of our local athletes,” said Mayor Steve D’Amico. “We know they work really...
