NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
3 things learned at Day 3 of World Juniors
Bedard breaks out for Canada; U.S. looks to regroup. Thursday is the fourth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Slovakia 6, United States 3. Canada 11, Germany 2. What We...
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
NHL
SEA-ING IS BELIEVING
SEATTLE - There must be something in the coffee. Whatever the flavour, it's fair to say that being a stone's throw from the world-famous Pike Place Market has allowed the Flames to consistently brew up something special in the Emerald City. They're now a perfect three-and-oh all time at Seattle's...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
NHL
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Wild
BLUES The St. Louis Blues did what they needed to do to get back in the win column Thursday night, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1. The Blues have now earned points in 11 straight matchups with their Midwest rivals, extending a franchise record in the long-running series. The Blues excelled...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Golden Knights Preview
Fresh off a decisive 6-1 defeat of the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, the Nashville Predators (15-14-5) will wrap up their back-to-back road set against the Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-2) Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. The puck drops at 2 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports...
NHL
CHL notebook: Devils prospect Filmon flourishing in WHL
Swift Current forward recently had six-goal game, working on rounding out play. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
TENACIOUS.
Andrew Mangiapane played one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's win over the Kraken. Early in the first period, a colleague leaned over in the press box and declared - rather convincingly - that Andrew Mangiapane was "going to get one." Impossibly... he didn't. But honestly, that...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets
The Oilers finish off the year with a quick back-to-back culminating in Saturday night's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up 2022 with a New Years Eve contest at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the...
NHL
Islanders hand Blue Jackets 7th straight loss
Pageau has goal, assist for New York, which has won 3 in row. Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the 2nd period to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets. 05:00 •. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders...
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced
NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
NHL
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Finland at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says first-line contributions, steady play from defense important. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (2-0-0-1), which will play its...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Ottawa for annual New Year's Eve game
Against both Pittsburgh and Buffalo, Detroit fell behind in the first period - 4-0 at PPG Paints Arena against the Penguins and 1-0 vs. the Sabres at KeyBank Center. The Red Wings went on to complete an improbable comeback win in overtime at Pittsburgh, before being outlasted, 6-3, in Buffalo the following night. The early deficits undoubtedly played a role in the final results, but also served as a reminder that a 60-minute NHL game produces ebbs and flows that can be used as teachable moments for a young team.
NHL
Schmaltz Continues Stellar Play Alongside Keller and Boyd
Forward has 16 points in 18 games since returning to Arizona's lineup this season. Nick Schmaltz is on the hunt. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 59 points in 63 games last season, and though he missed a little time this season after sustaining an injury in the first game of the year, he picked up right where he left off upon his return.
NHL
Devils Deliver Win for Dads, 4-2 in Pittsburgh | GAME STORY
Hischier's second-period, shorthanded goal was the game winner, Hughes' second sealed the victory. This morning, Nico Hischier spoke about not thinking about fancy plays, just going out and getting the job done. Especially with Dads and mentors in the building. A man of his word, Hischier scored the go-ahead goal...
