San Luis Obispo County, CA

Rainy last week of 2022

By Christa Kurkjian
 3 days ago
Significantly cooler temperatures and rain arrived on Tuesday. Widespread rain is expected for the duration of the day and into the evening, but plenty of sunshine and a break for the wet weather arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cool, but the rain is set to resume on Thursday. The Northern half of the region is forecasted to receive more rain than the Southern half.

Highs on Wednesday will primarily be in the 50s and 60s for both inland and coastal communities.

There is a chance of rain Thursday and Friday, but more significant rain is expected on Saturday. Much of the region will be ringing in the new year with moderate to heavy rain.

Due to the rain, a High Surf Advisory is in place for San Luis Obispo County beaches and Central Coast beaches until 9pm on Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory for Ventura County beaches is set to expire at 3am on Thursday.

A Flood Advisory has been in effect for much of Santa Barbara County until 4pm today, and will expire at 3:15pm for San Luis Obispo County.

On-and-off rain is expected well into the holiday weekend and into early next week. Measurable rain is expected from the combination of systems that are approaching much of the region.

