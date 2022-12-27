Peter Greenberg on Southwest Airlines cancelling over half of their flights ahead of the new year
Peter Greenberg, travel expert and host of Eye on Travel , joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. They examine the news on Southwest Airlines cancelling 70% of their flights since Monday and what that may mean for the company going forward as they are investigated by the Department of Transportation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
