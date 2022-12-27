ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Greenberg on Southwest Airlines cancelling over half of their flights ahead of the new year

By Julian Saldierna
 3 days ago

Peter Greenberg, travel expert and host of Eye on Travel , joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. They examine the news on Southwest Airlines cancelling 70% of their flights since Monday and what that may mean for the company going forward as they are investigated by the Department of Transportation.

