Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Father Enraged for Having to Accommodate 6-Year-Old with Special Needs at Daughter's Birthday
Is it ever okay for a child to not be the ‘center of attention’ at their own birthday party?. Raising a child is already a general handful for most parents, however, it can become a little more challenging to juggle in cases where a child may also live with some level of special needs.
Inside Nova
Kate Bush urged to share uplifting Christmas message every year
Kate Bush is being urged to share one of her uplifting Christmas messages every year. The reclusive singer, 64, told fans in her 2022 festive note life had become “incredibly frightening”, while backing the work of nurses and reflecting on the death of Queen Elizabeth aged 96 on September 8.
Inside Nova
Usher heartbroken as grandmother dies on Christmas Eve
Usher's beloved grandmother died on Christmas Eve (24.12.22). The pop star and his family were plunged into mourning when Ernestine Carter passed away at her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee on December 24 at the age of 87 - and he's shared a heartbreaking tribute to his elderly relative on Instagram revealing he feels "lost" without her.
Inside Nova
Cher recalls there were drugs ‘everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s tour bus
Cher has recalled there were drugs “everywhere” on Willie Nelson’s tour bus. The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer, 76, told ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ the vehicle also stank of marijuana. Cher added: “Oh my God, I’ve been on Willie Nelson’s bus!...
Inside Nova
Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy special will air nearly year after Oscars slap
Chris Rock’s upcoming Netflix comedy special will air nearly a year after he was assaulted by Will Smith at the Oscars. The comic, 57, announced his ‘Selective Outrage’ show would stream live on March 4, 2023, after Chris was slapped in the face by Will, 54, at the 94th Academy Awards on March 28 when he made a joke about the 51-year-old actor’s wife Jada’s haircut.
Inside Nova
I've been rejected a lot during my career, says Lily Collins
Lily Collins "got rejected a lot" at the beginning of her career. The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman - insists she's had to overcome rejection to reach the top of her industry. Lily shared: "I definitely got rejected...
Inside Nova
John Lennon ‘kicked heroin quickly’
John Lennon’s former personal assistant was amazed by how quickly The Beatles icon kicked his heroin habit. Actor and mime artist Dan Richter, 83, who lived and worked with John and the singer’s wife Yoko Ono as their PA from 1969 to 1973, said he supplied the couple with the class-A drug in the late 1960s as he didn’t want them scoring drugs on the street.
Inside Nova
Ryan Reynolds loved family snowball fights
Ryan Reynolds loved trying to “murder” his brothers during his childhood Christmas holidays. The 46-year-old star admitted some of his “fondest memories” are of the epic snowball fights he and his siblings used to have when the cold weather hit in Canada. He said: “As a...
Inside Nova
Chrishell Stause’s mixed emotions over Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause has a “love-hate relationship” with ‘Selling Sunset’. The 41-year-old beauty has a lot of fun filming the show, but knows that in order for it to be entertaining to viewers, cameras can’t just capture the moments when things are going well. She said:...
Inside Nova
Kim Kardashian warned by PETA over dogs video
Kim Kardashian has been issued with a warning from PETA over a video which suggested she keeps her dogs in a garage. The clip was posted on a TikTok account Kim shares with her daughter North and appeared to show the star's two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake living in a pen in the garage of her family mansion in California - and bosses at the animal rights charity have insisted they hope the video is a misrepresentation of the pooches' living conditions.
Inside Nova
From a steamy start to an ABRUPT END! These are the biggest celebrity break-ups of 2022...
The honeymoon phase is well and truly over for these couples... and so are their relationships. The burning passion dimmed and these romances just couldn't last the distance. From Julia Fox and Kanye's rebound relationship to Giselle and Tom's shock divorce... find out which couples called it quits in 2022.
Inside Nova
Ana de Armas fans suing studio for $5m after it cut her film role
Ana de Armas fans are suing Universal Studios for $5 million after it cut her role from ‘Yesterday’. Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza have accused the studio of fraud after they paid $3.99 to rent the 2019 Beatles-themed film on Amazon Prime in January to see Ana after she featured in the trailer for the movie, despite her part being ditched.
Inside Nova
North West has strict rules for using TikTok
Kim Kardashian agreed on a strict rule for North West's TikTok use with her dad Kanye West. The SKIMS founder's nine-year-old girl is allowed to create videos on her joint account with her mom, who appears in many of the clips, but she has to use her parent's phone and isn't allowed to browse other TikToks.
Inside Nova
A bust-up, a Bond victory and Branagh wins for Belfast, take a look back at the 2022 Oscars!
The 94th Academy Awards were packed full of highs, lows and more drama than ever before!. As the year draws to a close, take a look back on the Oscars night that will go down in history... Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years sober
Sir Anthony Hopkins has celebrated 47 years sober by sending an inspirational message to help others struggling with addiction. The 84-year-old 'The Silence Of The Lambs' actor previously battled alcoholism but got clean and turned his life around back in 1975 and now he's sent a New Year's message via Instagram to anyone suffering addiction issues or bullying - urging them to get help.
Inside Nova
I needed a strong backbone to overcome criticism, says Lily Collins
Lily Collins has needed a strong "backbone" to deal with criticism. The 33-year-old actress - who plays Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' - has learned to "power through the negative" during the course of her career. She told V magazine: "I think to meet people, to connect, to learn,...
Inside Nova
Cheryl Burke is 'ready to move foward'
Cheryl Burke is "ready to move forward" with the "next chapter" of her life. This year, the 38-year-old dancer bid farewell to 'Dancing with the Stars' after 26 seasons, while she also split from her husband of almost three years, Matthew Lawrence. And as 2022 draws to a close, Cheryl...
Inside Nova
Richest celebrities in the world
Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth's rankings by current net worth. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Adam Scott admits to battling 'rabid insecurities'
Adam Scott continues to battle "rabid" insecurities about his career. The 49-year-old actor has starred in a host of successful shows, including 'Big Little Lies', 'The Good Place' and 'Severance' - but Adam continues to fight against his own self-doubts. He shared: "I started out doing background work in the...
Comments / 0