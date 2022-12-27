Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
John Lennon ‘kicked heroin quickly’
John Lennon’s former personal assistant was amazed by how quickly The Beatles icon kicked his heroin habit. Actor and mime artist Dan Richter, 83, who lived and worked with John and the singer’s wife Yoko Ono as their PA from 1969 to 1973, said he supplied the couple with the class-A drug in the late 1960s as he didn’t want them scoring drugs on the street.
Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt 'stalked' her about Kurt Cobain
Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt "stalked" her about Kurt Cobain. Earlier this week, Courtney, 58, claimed on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast that she was fired from the 1999 movie 'Fight Club', starring Brad because she refused to let the actor make a movie about her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt, who died by suicide in 1994 at the age of 27.
Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years sober
Sir Anthony Hopkins has celebrated 47 years sober by sending an inspirational message to help others struggling with addiction. The 84-year-old 'The Silence Of The Lambs' actor previously battled alcoholism but got clean and turned his life around back in 1975 and now he's sent a New Year's message via Instagram to anyone suffering addiction issues or bullying - urging them to get help.
Kim Kardashian warned by PETA over dogs video
Kim Kardashian has been issued with a warning from PETA over a video which suggested she keeps her dogs in a garage. The clip was posted on a TikTok account Kim shares with her daughter North and appeared to show the star's two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake living in a pen in the garage of her family mansion in California - and bosses at the animal rights charity have insisted they hope the video is a misrepresentation of the pooches' living conditions.
