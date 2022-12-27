Kim Kardashian has been issued with a warning from PETA over a video which suggested she keeps her dogs in a garage. The clip was posted on a TikTok account Kim shares with her daughter North and appeared to show the star's two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake living in a pen in the garage of her family mansion in California - and bosses at the animal rights charity have insisted they hope the video is a misrepresentation of the pooches' living conditions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO