Chicago, IL

Austin Weekly News

A look at what's ahead for the West Side in 2023

In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pilsen residents protest property tax hikes

CHICAGO - In protest of significant tax hikes, some Pilsen residents held a protest. They made signs and then caravanned downtown, ending at the Cook County building, where they held a press conference. Property owners say their bills doubled or tripled from last year. The average tax bill in Pilsen...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD adding 1,300 additional officers as Chicago rings in 2023

CHICAGO - The countdown is on – out with 2022 and in with the New Year! Celebrations will take place across the city on Saturday – with locals and tourists, alike, participating in the festivities. To prepare for large crowds, the Chicago Police Department is deploying 1,300 additional...
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago's West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, "The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Distinct Walgreens in Wicker Park to close up shop

CHICAGO - If you want to make one last trip to an iconic Chicago Walgreens, time is running out. The flagship store in Wicker Park is closing on Jan. 31. It's known for the 'vitamin vault,' which is quite literally vitamins in an old vault. Walgreens is blaming the closure...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety

CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest, Elmwood Park launch North Ave. streetscape project

Officials from the villages of Elmwood Park and River Forest are teaming up on a streetscape improvement project on North Avenue where it passes through the two municipalities. North Avenue between Thatcher and Harlem avenues is the municipal boundary between the two communities. The River Forest Village Board took its...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future

New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what's stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.

Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
WHEATON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Peoples Gas donates $5M to 'Share the Warmth' program to help Chicago families

CHICAGO - Peoples Gas is helping Chicago families this winter with a $5 million donation to their "Share the Warmth" program. The program provides heating grants for 25,000 lower-income households. Over the past five years, Peoples Gas has provided $15 million to the "Share the Warmth" program. For more information,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex

CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL

