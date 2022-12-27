Read full article on original website
Austin Weekly News
A look at what’s ahead for the West Side in 2023
In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
fox32chicago.com
Pilsen residents protest property tax hikes
CHICAGO - In protest of significant tax hikes, some Pilsen residents held a protest. They made signs and then caravanned downtown, ending at the Cook County building, where they held a press conference. Property owners say their bills doubled or tripled from last year. The average tax bill in Pilsen...
fox32chicago.com
CPD adding 1,300 additional officers as Chicago rings in 2023
CHICAGO - The countdown is on – out with 2022 and in with the New Year! Celebrations will take place across the city on Saturday – with locals and tourists, alike, participating in the festivities. To prepare for large crowds, the Chicago Police Department is deploying 1,300 additional...
Despite Protests, Damen Silos Sold By Pritzker to Controversial Buyer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5 million, for...
PLANetizen
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing
A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
fox32chicago.com
Distinct Walgreens in Wicker Park to close up shop
CHICAGO - If you want to make one last trip to an iconic Chicago Walgreens, time is running out. The flagship store in Wicker Park is closing on Jan. 31. It's known for the 'vitamin vault,' which is quite literally vitamins in an old vault. Walgreens is blaming the closure...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County still poised to end cash bail Sunday despite uncertainty after Kankakee County judge’s ruling
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Come Sunday, judges in Chicago and most other parts of the metro area will stop setting cash bail for people accused of crimes, with the decision to jail people ahead of trial depending solely on whether the judge deems them a public threat or flight risk.
fox32chicago.com
Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety
CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
oakpark.com
River Forest, Elmwood Park launch North Ave. streetscape project
Officials from the villages of Elmwood Park and River Forest are teaming up on a streetscape improvement project on North Avenue where it passes through the two municipalities. North Avenue between Thatcher and Harlem avenues is the municipal boundary between the two communities. The River Forest Village Board took its...
oakpark.com
Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future
New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
fox32chicago.com
Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.
Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
fox32chicago.com
Peoples Gas donates $5M to 'Share the Warmth' program to help Chicago families
CHICAGO - Peoples Gas is helping Chicago families this winter with a $5 million donation to their "Share the Warmth" program. The program provides heating grants for 25,000 lower-income households. Over the past five years, Peoples Gas has provided $15 million to the "Share the Warmth" program. For more information,...
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
