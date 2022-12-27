Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Father Enraged for Having to Accommodate 6-Year-Old with Special Needs at Daughter's Birthday
Is it ever okay for a child to not be the ‘center of attention’ at their own birthday party?. Raising a child is already a general handful for most parents, however, it can become a little more challenging to juggle in cases where a child may also live with some level of special needs.
