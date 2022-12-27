Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Denver Welcomed 168 Migrants and Here are the Current SolutionsTom HandyDenver, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Related
One of the Oldest Covered Bridges in the Country is in New Paltz, NY
The Hudson Valley is steeped in history. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY to the D&H Canal that runs through towns from Port Jervis to Kingston, there are signs of the past everywhere you look. Another centuries-old monument in New Paltz, NY is celebrating a milestone birthday. Record-Setting Bridges...
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Spring groundbreaking set for $25M Frederic Church Center for Art & Landscape at Olana
The tourism industry in the Hudson Valley will get a welcome shot in the arm over the next two years as New York State invests $25 million in one of its most artistically significant and heavily visited historic sites: Olana, the Persian-style 19th-century manse and surrounding landscape designed by Hudson Valley School painter Frederic Church. On December 13, governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Olana State Historic Site – located in Greenport, near Hudson in Columbia County – is about to undergo major capital and site improvement projects. The centerpiece of the upgrades will be a new sustainably designed, all-electric entry and orientation facility, to be called the Frederic Church Center for Art and Landscape.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York
Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation. Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car. The preliminary investigation shows that a...
19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Winters in Central New York are cold, snowy, and often seem to never end, dragging into April. You can bury yourself under blankets and hibernate inside for several months or you can take advantage of everything the Empire state has to offer in the winter months. Snowy Mountains. For skiing,...
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you. A massive warm-up will be coming across New York to kick off the new year and will be well above normal temperatures for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service in...
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
This Is Officially Reason #2976 You Know You’re in Upstate NY!
This may be the ultimate "You Know You're from Upstate New When", but I need somebody to explain this like I'm NOT from Upstate. I've lived in the Capital Region my whole life and I've seen a lot of interesting, baffling, bizarre, and truly unique things - but this was a new one.
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
hudsonvalleyone.com
What’s ahead in 2023 for Neil Bettez and the Town of New Paltz
Neil Bettez has been the New Paltz supervisor for eight years, which is long enough to understand just how long it takes to get anything done through government. That means that priorities and goals sometimes get carried forward from one year to the next. With several large projects now complete, Bettez is looking to address issues of where to put all the people. There are shortages in housing for residents, and there are still gaping holes in where to put town employees as they do their work. In addition to trying to make changes to address each of these issues, there are also town projects to keep abreast of growing environmental challenges that are closely tied to population growth.
mychamplainvalley.com
New laws set to take effect in New York for 2023
10 new laws are set to go into effect in 2023 in New York, with 5 of them set to take effect on January 1st. The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the expansion of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York; by expanding farm recognition awards, training for small business, and expanding the excelsior program to include these jobs.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Apathy among the many challenges facing Kingston’s redistricting subcommittee
On the second floor of the Kingston Public Library, the three members of the subcommittee for Kingston redistricting face just a handful of curious residents in an otherwise empty room. Ward 4 alder Rita Worthington, Ward 1 alder Barbara Hill and Ward 7 alder Michael Olivieri have been charged with the unwieldy task of redistricting the nine voting wards in the City of Kingston, and they’re making the best of it.
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
hudsonvalleypress.com
“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley
NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
Gruesome Wrong-Way Fatal Highway Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 Hurt
State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed an investigation following a fatal accident on Sprain Brook Parkway, near the Taconic State Parkway. Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash In the Town of Mount Pleasant, New York. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022,...
Comments / 0