ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Spring groundbreaking set for $25M Frederic Church Center for Art & Landscape at Olana

The tourism industry in the Hudson Valley will get a welcome shot in the arm over the next two years as New York State invests $25 million in one of its most artistically significant and heavily visited historic sites: Olana, the Persian-style 19th-century manse and surrounding landscape designed by Hudson Valley School painter Frederic Church. On December 13, governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Olana State Historic Site – located in Greenport, near Hudson in Columbia County – is about to undergo major capital and site improvement projects. The centerpiece of the upgrades will be a new sustainably designed, all-electric entry and orientation facility, to be called the Frederic Church Center for Art and Landscape.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
CNY News

Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns

Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
WETM 18 News

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
hudsonvalleyone.com

What’s ahead in 2023 for Neil Bettez and the Town of New Paltz

Neil Bettez has been the New Paltz supervisor for eight years, which is long enough to understand just how long it takes to get anything done through government. That means that priorities and goals sometimes get carried forward from one year to the next. With several large projects now complete, Bettez is looking to address issues of where to put all the people. There are shortages in housing for residents, and there are still gaping holes in where to put town employees as they do their work. In addition to trying to make changes to address each of these issues, there are also town projects to keep abreast of growing environmental challenges that are closely tied to population growth.
NEW PALTZ, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

New laws set to take effect in New York for 2023

10 new laws are set to go into effect in 2023 in New York, with 5 of them set to take effect on January 1st. The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the expansion of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York; by expanding farm recognition awards, training for small business, and expanding the excelsior program to include these jobs.
NEW YORK STATE
hudsonvalleyone.com

Apathy among the many challenges facing Kingston’s redistricting subcommittee

On the second floor of the Kingston Public Library, the three members of the subcommittee for Kingston redistricting face just a handful of curious residents in an otherwise empty room. Ward 4 alder Rita Worthington, Ward 1 alder Barbara Hill and Ward 7 alder Michael Olivieri have been charged with the unwieldy task of redistricting the nine voting wards in the City of Kingston, and they’re making the best of it.
KINGSTON, NY
localsyr.com

Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
hudsonvalleypress.com

“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley

NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy