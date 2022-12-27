Neil Bettez has been the New Paltz supervisor for eight years, which is long enough to understand just how long it takes to get anything done through government. That means that priorities and goals sometimes get carried forward from one year to the next. With several large projects now complete, Bettez is looking to address issues of where to put all the people. There are shortages in housing for residents, and there are still gaping holes in where to put town employees as they do their work. In addition to trying to make changes to address each of these issues, there are also town projects to keep abreast of growing environmental challenges that are closely tied to population growth.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO