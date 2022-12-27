Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
KOMU
New laws take effect for Columbia residents New Year's Day
Boone County residents will see several key laws take effect at the beginning of the new year, including multiple tax related measures. Starting Jan. 1, Boone County will institute the "Wayfair Tax," a use tax on all online purchases from vendors outside Missouri. The tax will parallel the local sales...
KOMU
New Year brings new laws in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits. Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents.
KOMU
City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday
The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
KOMU
David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died on Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness. Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and Jefferson City....
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 30
Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits. Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents. Senate Bill...
KOMU
Ice jam on Missouri River breaks after causing record-low flows near Jefferson City and Hermann
The ice jam near Boonville officially broke on Friday, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis. St. Louis NWS posted a tweet that said water is moving downstream again, but there could be another potential jam if ice gets stuck in the shallow waters. The organization also said that...
KOMU
New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia
COLUMBIA — If you are looking to celebrate, here's a list of New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to midnight. Where: 210 St. James St. Suite D, Columbia. When: Saturday,...
KOMU
Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst
AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather. The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend. A...
KOMU
Woman charged in connection to shooting at Columbia gas station granted bond
COLUMBIA - Bond has been set for a woman accused of helping another suspect at the scene of a Dec. 19 shooting in Columbia. Jasmine Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Shaw set $50,000 bond, according to online court records. Bell must report to Adult Court Services and follow its conditions. As of Thursday afternoon, she was no longer listed on the Boone County jail roster.
KOMU
UPDATE: Infant killed in Highway 63 crash
OSAGE COUNTY — An infant has died after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. According to previous KOMU reporting, the infant and 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer were seriously injured after the vehicle went off the road and hit a telephone pole on Dec. 19.
KOMU
Hickman girls, boys basketball teams roll to tournament finals
Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday’s Jefferson Bank Classic semifinal against Helias receiving votes in the latest Class 6 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Crusaders entered the showdown as the top-ranked team in Class 5 with a 9-0 record. But it was the Kewpies who came away with a...
KOMU
Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
KOMU
Pedestrian hit and killed on Business Route 54
MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a truck on Business Route 54. The crash happened around 6:49 p.m., near East View Drive, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. George Cook, 20, was standing in the westbound lane of...
KOMU
Missouri routs No. 19 Kentucky 89-75 to open up SEC play
COLUMBIA - Missouri opened conference play Wednesday night with a dominating win over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers led right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just...
KOMU
KOMU 8's Mizzou Xtra: Dec. 29
Join KOMU 8's Kyle Helms as he breaks down Missouri basketball's back-to-back wins against nationally-ranked teams and shares some of Mizzou's best plays of the year in a special year-end edition of the Tiger Top 5. Sports Director Ben Arnet also sits down with Dave Matter, Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Watch with early access streaming or on Saturdays at 9 a.m. on KOMU 8.
KOMU
No injuries reported after vehicle catches fire in Mexico
MEXICO — The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a vehicle fire early Thursday morning. MPSD responded to the scene at West Plaza around 12:24 a.m., according to a press release from the department. Upon arrival, a flame was found in the engine compartment of a 2009 Chevy Sedan....
Comments / 0