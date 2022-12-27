A supposed Christmas gift for a family in Tampa Bay turned out to nearly be a disaster for everyone on board. A family renting a helicopter in Florida found themselves in danger after they were forced to make an emergency sea landing. Luckily, everyone on board was safe thanks to the efforts of bystanders. One of those bystanders was Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert, who was on a personal watercraft, per the Tampa Bay Times.

