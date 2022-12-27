ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Warehouse employees told to work without water

By Stacy Jacobson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfzoQ_0jvxzztI00

This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees.

A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport Area says the water has been off since last Friday when they left for the holiday. On Tuesday, she says they can’t use toilets, sinks, or water fountains.

Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

“We came in today and the building smells like sewage because water doesn’t work so we have no running water,” she said.

DHL brought in port-a-potties and hand sanitizer but she says it’s not safe.

“We need something to drink,” she said. “We also need to be washing our hands.”

This warehouse is not the only business affected. The Health Department issued this guidance on Saturday for the boil water advisory. However, they haven’t put out advice for businesses as people head back to work from the holiday.

NAACP gives water to Memphians during boil order

“They should have us at home until they can get this together. This is very unsanitary. They should not be breathing in this sewage,” said the DHL employee.

She said some people went home at lunch but she can’t afford that and lose precious time off.

In a statement, a spokesperson for DHL Supply Chain told us employees were provided port-a-potties and bottled water due to low water pressure at three of their facilities.

“Due to the recent inclement weather, three DHL Supply Chain facilities located at on Tchulatech Drive, Memphis TN, have been experiencing low water pressure.

Since Saturday, Dec. 24, the site in question has been equipped with port-a-potties and bottled water. We hope to have all our facilities return to normalcy soon and will continue to ensure a safe working environment for our employees. We encourage our employees to always reach out to management on-site who are open to hearing concerns and facilitating the most appropriate solutions.”

We also reached out to the Shelby County Health Department to see if they have any response. We will let you know when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

Cynthia Thomas
3d ago

I work at an assisted living facility,12 hour shift on Christmas day,my client is immobile and be having bowel movement accidents,it was the worst day plus being Christmas of my life,No Runnning Water at all...SMDH

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

MLGW: Millions spent on improvements, more to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President said that millions of dollars have gone into improvements already and is promising there’s more to come. Water pressure may be low, but it is safe to drink again. MLGW President Doug McGowen said after 5 days, they have fixed all the issues and are lifting the boil water advisory. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Water pressure returning to normal

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly one week into the water crisis plaguing our city, there’s a positive update from MLGW today.  MLGW said they have finally fixed enough water mains to bring the water back to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Boil-water order may be lifted after testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Dispensaries opening date still not set

State determines when dispensaries can open, advocates hope for January start. Patients who will be using medical cannabis for treatment of their special illnesses quickly discover that the state is using every safeguard possible to ensure their safety and the safety of the product they use. Regulatory controls are also in place to ensure that medical cannabis is not misused or obtained by those who are not supposed to receive it.
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

MLGW asks customers to limit non-essential water uses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is asking all customers to limit non-essential water uses as they work to fix or isolate main breaks and broken water services. The utility company said residential customers should limit water usage by doing the following: Commercial and Industrial customers are asked to limit water usage by doing the following: During […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Businesses on Beale adapt during city-wide water crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite water issues plaguing the city, business owners on Beale Street say they certainly aren’t going to miss opportunities for booming business. If you can’t feel the excitement on Beale Street the day before the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, you can certainly hear it. It’s so lively you might even forget Memphis is facing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphians donate water as MLGW works on repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As people across the city of Memphis search for fresh water, organizations are coming together to assist those in need. One by one, MLGW workers took their time unloading dozens of cases of water. “Today, our focus is on restoring water for people that do not have it,” MLGW CEO Doug McGowen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struggles with housing after arctic blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the MLGW water crisis, several Memphians face housing challenges and are forced to look for new places to live. “We have to be out Friday,” said Jasmine Franklin, mother of two. Franklin lives in a flooded unit at the Lakeville Townhome Community and does not have a ceiling. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

CBU delays classes due to burst pipes on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water mains are fixed and business is nearly back to normal for most of the city, but some spots are still recovering from the effects of last week’s storm.  Among them is Christian Brothers University. According to the school, several buildings were damaged due to water main breaks, including a dorm building.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy