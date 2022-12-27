Some small biz report stronger Christmas sales

The Grinch did not steal Christmas according to several local small business owners in Elizabeth City.

If anything, he helped make it a success.

The fictional Dr. Seuss character was actually a big seller at Jeffrey’s Greenworld and Florist on U.S. Highway 17 South. Two other downtown local business owners, meanwhile, said Christmas sales this year were some of the best they’ve ever had.

Jeffery’s owner Jeffrey Rogerson, who has been in business for 39 Christmases, said Christmas 2022 was a “great year” for sales. Unlike last Christmas, Jeffrey’s did not lack inventory because of supply chain issues.

“It turned out great, it was all good,” Rogerson said. “A lot of the stuff we ordered last year we didn’t get. It was a lot better this year.”

Small Town Trendz owner Georgeanne Midgette said sales were the best she has experienced in the city while Eclectic Jewelry Designs owner Maria George described business as steady, especially in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

All three owners said the “gloom and doom” predictions of slumping holiday sales because of inflation and high gas prices never materialized. Midgette has had a store in Hertford for seven years and operated the downtown location in the city for three years.

“Overall the sales were the best this year,” Midgette said. “People are starting to realize that shopping local more helps the community. We are seeing more and more people support local businesses.’’

Midgette said the clothing brand Simply Southern continues to a top seller, and sales of men’s items also increased.

“We are the only dealer around that carries Simply Southern and that has always been a big hit for us. Our men’s fashion line did well this year,” she said.

George said she started taking design orders for Christmas jewelry back in the summer.

“I didn’t see it,” George said of weak sales predictions. “It was basically a happy Christmas. It was a little slow at the beginning of November but it picked up. Some years are like that.’’

Rogerson turns his showroom into a Christmas shop each holiday season and said Grinch décor was a big seller.

“Grinch is really popular and every year it gets bigger and bigger,” he said. “I don’t know why, but it does. The people we buy (Grinch) from have tapped into it so they are making more things readily available that is Grinch related.”

Rogerson noted that Christmas home decor items, along with wreaths and artificial flowers for cemetery graves, also were popular sellers this Christmas.

“There are people who like to do fresh green Christmas wreaths to put on graves,” Rogerson said. “We did a lot of permanent arrangements for dining room tables and things like that.”

Both Midgette and George said Christmas events in the city like the annual Hot Cocoa Crawl increased foot traffic into their businesses.

“The downtown vibe attracts people,” Midgette said.

George noticed more out-of-state customers as well as more in-state “day trippers” this holiday sales season.

“They actually said that they came because they wanted to have a ‘Hallmark holiday,’” George said. “It was kind of cool.”