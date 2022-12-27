Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Dewey beach replenishment slated for March start
State and federal officials recently announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District had awarded a $23.8 million contract for beach replenishment projects in Delaware. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Ed Voigt said Dec. 20 the corps’ contractor, Weeks Marine of Cranford, N.J., is expected to begin mobilization...
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company Plans for 2023 Amid Increase in Calls for Service
The newly elected and appointed officers of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company look forward to providing service in the new year to the Rehoboth Beach area fire district. They gathered last night for organizational and planning sessions for 2023. Newly elected President Mike Simpler and continuing Fire Chief Chuck Snyder will lead the fire company going forward into the new year. The department has seen an increase in calls for service with the growing number of homes and visitors. Chief Snyder says the Rehoboth area fire district includes over 32 miles of coverage of land and water from the inlet bridge to Route 24 and out through the Angola area.
Cape Gazette
A Boaters Delight! 24 Valley Road | Millsboro
This amazing home is situated in Winding Creek Village. Premier and spacious lot surrounded by nature and marsh views gives you all the privacy you desire. Picturesque water and nature views. With a little bit of TLC this unique property could be everything you want and more! You will not believe the privacy factor in this single level living home situated in Winding Creek Village. This premier and spacious (nearly 3/4 of an acre) lot backs to nature and marsh views giving you all the privacy you desire. This hidden gem is located in the water oriented community of Winding Creek Village, this established neighborhood is a boaters delight with a community boat ramp and access to the Rehoboth Bay and beyond. You+GGll have low HOA fees and enjoy this prime location close to the beach and all that the area has to offer! The front yard and shaded front entrance welcome you right in. With everything you need right on one level it was designed with the nature lover in mind, this home features a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. From the great room with skylights and a stone fireplace head out to the heart of this home - the expansive four seasons room surrounded with windows and the tranquil water and marsh views. From there discover the private back deck with retractable awning and surrounded by the emerald green of the wide open back yard with flowering shrubs, flowers, and stately trees providing peaceful relaxation and privacy. There's plenty of room for a garden and pool. This backyard oasis also has a shed and additional sundeck overlooking the waterway of Guinea Creek. Paradise Grill is just down the road and the perfect place to arrive by car or boat to take in the beauty of the area+GGs waterways and great live music. Are you a golfer? "The Augusta of the North" Baywood Greens the exclusively public golf course and award winning SoDel restaurant just around the corner. This rare to the market property features everything you need in your home plus peaceful privacy and convenient location all in one! The community conversion to public sewer and water is in the process. Don't wait to see this terrific property!
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials announce changes to NYE plans due to predicted inclement weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials have announced a few last minute changes to the New Year’s Eve plans due to forecasted inclement weather. We’re told the New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion starting at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open until 11:45 p.m., weather permitting, with fireworks at midnight.
Cape Gazette
Action needed to make roads safer
On Christmas Eve, everyone in the Cape Region was reminded just how fragile life is. About 8 p.m., a family of seven – two from Lewes and five from Temple, Pa. – was traveling together on Minos Conaway Road. As they attempted to turn onto Route 9, their minivan was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Three people, including a 9-year-old, were killed. What should’ve been a festive, family-filled weekend immediately turned to horror.
Cape Gazette
6 DISCOVERY LANE #6-SELBYVILLE
6 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, DE 19975 ~ Light-Industrial Selbyville Industrial Park located on the MD/DE line on Route 113. 900 SF - Office Space / 1,740 SF - Well maintained building, perfect for distribution center, company warehouse, light industrial application, distribution center, auto shop, contractor, etc. This up-kept building has 3 offices, perfect for any use, complete with a reception area. ADA compliant bathroom in reception area. A separate shower and stainless steel utility sink in the warehouse area. Attached is an 8+ car, conditioned warehouse/garage with epoxy floors, and a large 12ft+ overhead power bay garage door with remote. The warehouse/garage was recently upgraded with all new LED lighting and A/C system. The large commercial space is complete with plenty of parking out front.
WGMD Radio
House Fire in Wicomico County This Morning Ruled Accidental
An electrical failure caused a fire early this morning on Archie Davis Road in Willards, Wicomico County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage attached to the one story, wood framed, single family rancher style home. The person who was inside was checked for non fire related precautionary measures. It took 50 firefighters two hours to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $190,000 in structural damage.
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
delawarepublic.org
ChristianaCare receives $2.4 million grant to bolster healthcare across the state
ChristianaCare announces it’s using a $2.4 million federal grant to help improve Delaware's healthcare workforce. The grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will help expand the health system's Institute for Learning, Leadership and Development or iLEAD. Christiana’s Omar Khan said there’s a need for not only more primary...
Cape Gazette
The resort restauranting rollercoaster ride
It’s time again for my Annual New Year’s Restaurant Roundup. For a change, the news is mostly good, in spite of the craziness of the last couple of years. In no particular order, I’ll start with the resurrection of the old Seafood Shack (and the even older, original Dos Locos) on the second block of Baltimore Avenue. Former Blue Moon partner and Chef Lion Gardner teamed up with a couple of the guys from The Pines and created Drift, a tiny oasis of craft cocktails and creative cookery by Executive Chef Tom Wiswell. Just between you and me, keep an eye on the old Lily Thai space on N. First Street. These guys are plotting yet another culinary slam dunk.
WBOC
Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education
SALISBURY, Md. - Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week. The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus. The Wicomico County Sheriffs Department tells us that one of the minivans and the type 'A' school bus have been...
Employees recognized by City of Milford
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council was presented with employees who were recognized for 2022 Excellence Awards. Jamesha Williams, Director of Human Resources, explained that the City of Milford Excellence Award program began in 2018 as a way to ensure that recognition is part of the culture of the city. Nominations from peers, supervisors and customers are submitted to ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Milton was the holly capital; smallpox almost ruined Christmas
For most of five decades starting in the early 1900s, Sussex County was the leading exporter of Christmas holly wreaths, made by hand by county residents and farmers. Holly central was the area in and around Milton. By the 1930s, Milton became known as “The Land of Holly.”. The...
Cape Gazette
Great Investment, Many Potential Uses, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac, List $995,000
Great Investment Property, For Large Family or Airbnb potential, or short term rentals such as traveling nurses, includes a barn with a concrete foundation and owned solar panels. This might be the next location for your small business! This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Avenue bridge over the canal 60 years ago
The front page story of the Dec. 23 edition focused on the dissolution of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association, which had formed about a decade earlier with a goal to improve the canal area behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum with a dock. That vision came to fruition in 2021, and a fund has been created to ensure maintenance continues into the future. The dock’s switchback ramp down the steep canal bank is located on the left side of this image from the late 1960s or early 1970s. This photograph was taken by J.T. O’Brien for the Historic American Engineering Record, documenting the 1920s architecture of Rehoboth’s Scherzer rolling lift bascule bridge. The Historic American Engineering Record was established in 1969 by the National Park Service, the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Library of Congress to document historic sites and structures related to engineering and industry. This photograph is one of more than two dozen images and blueprints available on the Library of Congress website. Seen peeking over the tree line is the smokestack for the Stokely-Van Camp cannery. That property was sold in 1964; the buildings fell into disrepair before they burned down Aug. 19, 1971, leaving just the smokestack standing.
beckersasc.com
Delaware clinic surpasses 100 TAVR procedures
Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, according to a Dec. 27 report from the Cape Gazette. TAVR is a minimally invasive technique for heart valve replacements that prevents patients from needing a large incision across the chest. It is instead performed with a small groin incision, which improves recovery times and reduces blood loss.
Bluhm selected for Leadership Delaware
Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford was recently selected to participate in Leadership Delaware. The organization selects the best and brightest leaders who meet and hear from prominent, accomplished Delaware leaders. The application and interview process is challenging, intense and competitive. “The application process is rigorous,” Bluhm said. “In addition to a multi-page ... Read More
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – December 30, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
watchthetramcarplease.com
UPDATE: Cape May Canal Bridge Debris Removed by Sea Tow Cape May.
According to Sea Tow Cape May’s Facebook page, Sea Tow Cape May and H. Arenberg Marine Construction teamed up remove the train bridge debris from the Cape May Canal. Photos courtesy of Sea Tow Cape May. Follow them on Facebook here> (3) Sea Tow Cape May | Facebook.
