RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford
Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford. On Auburn, in front of On The Way. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has landed near...
RockfordScanner.com: Couple Of Accidents On A Local Highway
Sources are reporting a couple of accidents. It happened today on I-90, near Cherry Valley. There have been multiple accidents that have been reported,. In...
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Scenes are being reported in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting multiple police and medical personnel at an address in Sage Drive. 3800 block of Sage Drive. Unknown what happened. Avoid the area.
Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom
Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome.
RockfordScanner.com: Serious accident near downtown Rockford, AVOID the area…
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Rockford. Near the intersection of W Jefferson and N Church st. Injuries are being reported. Extrication was requested.
RockfordScanner.com: Auto Accident in Rockford, Traffic is reported to be a mess. Avoid the area.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened around 5:40 pm. In the neighborhood of Perryville and E State.
RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
Two cats die in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford
Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford. It happened just before 1 pm near Charles and...
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene on the East side, Earlier tonight
Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene.
How can I avoid falling in the winter?
Falling risks greatly increase as winter weather hits the streets.
December water bill causes confusion for Rockford customers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents usually pay their water bill without much thought, but that was not this case for some Rockford customers this month. One resident noticed something different about where his payment was being sent. He said that the difference raised some concerns on if it was a mistake, or even a scam. […]
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief retires, new chief in
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department said goodbye to their chief Friday, but they also welcomed his replacement. A walkout and swearing in took place at Station #1 in Roscoe. Firefighters got the chance to say goodbye to retiring Chief Don Shoevlin, who joined the department in 2001 before becoming chief in 2008. […]
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County.
RockfordScanner.com: MABAS For A Structure Fire In Boone County
Sources are reporting a structure fire in Boone County. It happened approx. 3:30 pm in the 7700 block of Shaw rd. A MABAS was issued...
