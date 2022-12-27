Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TRAVEL TO BARNESVILLE IN A MATCH UP OF SECTION 8AA TEAMS – ON KROX RADIO
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is 1-2 on the season after picking up their first win of the season on Friday in a 64-33 win at Warroad. Crookston will try to make it two in a row with another Section 8AA game at Barnesville. The Trojans are 2-1 on the season and coming off a 68-57 loss on Friday to the #2 ranked team in North Dakota Class B polls. Both teams could be in contention for a top four seed in Section 8AA, so it’s an early season important game. Game time in Barnesville is 7:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 7:00 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOOPS STRUGGLES WITH DETROIT LAKES’ SIZE AND DEFENSE IN LOSS
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team struggled with a big and physical Detroit Lakes Lakers team and lost 59-37 in the Championship game of the Fergus Falls Holiday Tournament. Halle Winjum and Abby Borowicz were named to the All-tournament team. FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a good start to...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL KNOCKS OFF #1 RANKED HANCOCK
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team trailed by seven points with over three minutes left but finished the game playing outstanding basketball and came from behind to beat the #1 ranked (Class A) Hancock Owls in the first round of the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic. Crookston had three players in double figures in the game but used their outstanding defense in the final minutes to win the game.
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY GIVES UP TWO LATE GOALS IN 5-3 LOSS TO TARTAN
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team started fast taking an early 2-0 lead but gave up five of the last six goals in the game in a loss to the Tartan Titans 5-3 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon. FIRST PERIOD – — It took...
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FALLS TO FARGO NORTH 8-1 AT THE RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team fell to a very talented Fargo North (N.D.) Spartans team on Wednesday night 8-1 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic. Scoring the lone goal for the Pirates was Jack Doda. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period has caused issues for the...
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY WRAPS UP RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA HOLIDAY CLASSIC VS TARTAN – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will wrap up the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic today as they take on the Tartan Titans. The Pirates lost last night to Fargo North 8-1 and will now look for their second win of the season as they come into the matchup with a record of 1-7. Tartan also lost last night to Thief River Falls, and they are now 0-8 on the year. The puck will drop from the Ralph at 12:00 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 11:30 a.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON JUNIOR HIGH BAND AND ORCHESTRA PERFORM HOLIDAY MUSIC AT GRAND CITIES MALL
On Wednesday, December 21, the Crookston Junior High Band and Orchestra traveled to the Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks to play some holiday music!. Over 40 students attended this event, where the band and orchestra took turns playing music they had been working on in class the past few weeks. After performing at the mall, the students had lunch and some free time in the arcade at Pizza Ranch!
Marie Chaput – Obit
Marie Chaput, Red Lake Falls, MN, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence near Red Lake Falls, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gentilly, MN with MSGR. David Baumgartner Officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Gentilly.
Harlan “Red” Glenn Mosher – Obit
Harlan “Red” Glenn Mosher, 79, Beltrami, MN, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN. Harlan was born on January 30, 1943, in Fertile, MN to Earl & June (Ogaard) Mosher. He attended elementary school in Beltrami until the 8th grade then came over to Fertile where he graduated in 1961.
Elaine Hanson – Obit
Elaine Hanson, 69, Ada, MN, passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Essential Health in Fargo, ND. Elaine Louise was born on October 6, 1953, the daughter of Herman and Gertrude (Redlinger) Gerber, in Bismarck, ND. She moved with family to Carrington, ND, followed by a move to Ada, in 1970. She graduated from Ada High School in 1971. This is where she met the love of her life, Jim Hanson. They were married on September 17, 1972, and spent over 50 years together.
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years. Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work. “Our case loads have significantly increased...
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 29, 2022
There will be no school for the Crookston School District until Monday, January 2, for Winter Break. Classes resume on Tuesday, January 3. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Lions on the week of December 26-30. The Crookston Public Library will have Storytime today from...
Watermain break closes lane on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews are working on a watermain repair morning on Demers Avenue & South 34th Street in Grand Forks. Drivers traveling on the northern lane on Demers Avenue heading west will be limited to one lane. Traffic signage will be posted as the crews work on the break.
Polk County Juvenile Center Update
Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal. Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room...
NEW PROGRAMS ARE SET TO BEGIN AT THE CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR 2023
The Crookston Public Library is preparing several new programs in time for the new year with the theme of New Year’s Resolutions. While several of the library’s programs are returning for another year, like its STEMsational programs and Reading by the Red Book Club, some will see new daily activities families and children can partake in, such as Take and Make activities. “Our Youth Services Librarian, Cassidy Manninen, is working on some things, like a Take and Make activity for younger children every other week, beginning next week, January 3, because we’re closed on Monday for the New Year. Every other week throughout the winter, we’ll have a Take and Make activity, where folks can come in, whether it’s with their kids, grandkids, or daycare kids, and grab a Take and Make activity that they can do at home or if it’s a stormy day or whatever it might be,” Crookston Public Library Director Chris Boike explained. “Next week’s Take and Make activity, the first one, will be making an aquarium out of stickers, paper fish cutouts, and tissue paper waves, so she’ll have some fun things going there.”
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rosa Maria Martinez, 24, of Eagle Pass, Texas, for DUI. Jennie Leora McConnell, 37, of Mahnomen, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 12/28/2022 – At 2:34 p.m., the CFD...
Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warrant of arrest was issued Friday for 21-year-old Joseph Owen Bushaw, the former owner of Joe’s Diner and The Wake ‘n Bak’n Cafe. The restaurants are now closed. Two felony-level charges are listed for Bushaw in Grand Forks County:...
Fiance pleads guilty to third degree murder
by April Scheinoha Reporter A St. Hilaire man pled guilty Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Pennington County District Court
Two TRF City Council members say goodbye
by April Scheinoha Reporter Council members Curt Howe and Rachel Prudhomme closed out the Thief River Falls City
