ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TRAVEL TO BARNESVILLE IN A MATCH UP OF SECTION 8AA TEAMS – ON KROX RADIO

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is 1-2 on the season after picking up their first win of the season on Friday in a 64-33 win at Warroad. Crookston will try to make it two in a row with another Section 8AA game at Barnesville. The Trojans are 2-1 on the season and coming off a 68-57 loss on Friday to the #2 ranked team in North Dakota Class B polls. Both teams could be in contention for a top four seed in Section 8AA, so it’s an early season important game. Game time in Barnesville is 7:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 7:00 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL KNOCKS OFF #1 RANKED HANCOCK

The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team trailed by seven points with over three minutes left but finished the game playing outstanding basketball and came from behind to beat the #1 ranked (Class A) Hancock Owls in the first round of the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic. Crookston had three players in double figures in the game but used their outstanding defense in the final minutes to win the game.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY WRAPS UP RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA HOLIDAY CLASSIC VS TARTAN – ON KROX

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will wrap up the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic today as they take on the Tartan Titans. The Pirates lost last night to Fargo North 8-1 and will now look for their second win of the season as they come into the matchup with a record of 1-7. Tartan also lost last night to Thief River Falls, and they are now 0-8 on the year. The puck will drop from the Ralph at 12:00 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 11:30 a.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON JUNIOR HIGH BAND AND ORCHESTRA PERFORM HOLIDAY MUSIC AT GRAND CITIES MALL

On Wednesday, December 21, the Crookston Junior High Band and Orchestra traveled to the Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks to play some holiday music!. Over 40 students attended this event, where the band and orchestra took turns playing music they had been working on in class the past few weeks. After performing at the mall, the students had lunch and some free time in the arcade at Pizza Ranch!
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

Marie Chaput – Obit

Marie Chaput, Red Lake Falls, MN, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence near Red Lake Falls, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gentilly, MN with MSGR. David Baumgartner Officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Gentilly.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
kroxam.com

Harlan “Red” Glenn Mosher – Obit

Harlan “Red” Glenn Mosher, 79, Beltrami, MN, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN. Harlan was born on January 30, 1943, in Fertile, MN to Earl & June (Ogaard) Mosher. He attended elementary school in Beltrami until the 8th grade then came over to Fertile where he graduated in 1961.
BELTRAMI, MN
kroxam.com

Elaine Hanson – Obit

Elaine Hanson, 69, Ada, MN, passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Essential Health in Fargo, ND. Elaine Louise was born on October 6, 1953, the daughter of Herman and Gertrude (Redlinger) Gerber, in Bismarck, ND. She moved with family to Carrington, ND, followed by a move to Ada, in 1970. She graduated from Ada High School in 1971. This is where she met the love of her life, Jim Hanson. They were married on September 17, 1972, and spent over 50 years together.
ADA, MN
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 29, 2022

There will be no school for the Crookston School District until Monday, January 2, for Winter Break. Classes resume on Tuesday, January 3. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Lions on the week of December 26-30. The Crookston Public Library will have Storytime today from...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Watermain break closes lane on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews are working on a watermain repair morning on Demers Avenue & South 34th Street in Grand Forks. Drivers traveling on the northern lane on Demers Avenue heading west will be limited to one lane. Traffic signage will be posted as the crews work on the break.
GRAND FORKS, ND
rjbroadcasting.com

Polk County Juvenile Center Update

Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

NEW PROGRAMS ARE SET TO BEGIN AT THE CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR 2023

The Crookston Public Library is preparing several new programs in time for the new year with the theme of New Year’s Resolutions. While several of the library’s programs are returning for another year, like its STEMsational programs and Reading by the Red Book Club, some will see new daily activities families and children can partake in, such as Take and Make activities. “Our Youth Services Librarian, Cassidy Manninen, is working on some things, like a Take and Make activity for younger children every other week, beginning next week, January 3, because we’re closed on Monday for the New Year. Every other week throughout the winter, we’ll have a Take and Make activity, where folks can come in, whether it’s with their kids, grandkids, or daycare kids, and grab a Take and Make activity that they can do at home or if it’s a stormy day or whatever it might be,” Crookston Public Library Director Chris Boike explained. “Next week’s Take and Make activity, the first one, will be making an aquarium out of stickers, paper fish cutouts, and tissue paper waves, so she’ll have some fun things going there.”
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 29, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rosa Maria Martinez, 24, of Eagle Pass, Texas, for DUI. Jennie Leora McConnell, 37, of Mahnomen, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 12/28/2022 – At 2:34 p.m., the CFD...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Warrant of arrest issued for former owner of Joe’s Diner

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warrant of arrest was issued Friday for 21-year-old Joseph Owen Bushaw, the former owner of Joe’s Diner and The Wake ‘n Bak’n Cafe. The restaurants are now closed. Two felony-level charges are listed for Bushaw in Grand Forks County:...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy