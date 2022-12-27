The Crookston Public Library is preparing several new programs in time for the new year with the theme of New Year’s Resolutions. While several of the library’s programs are returning for another year, like its STEMsational programs and Reading by the Red Book Club, some will see new daily activities families and children can partake in, such as Take and Make activities. “Our Youth Services Librarian, Cassidy Manninen, is working on some things, like a Take and Make activity for younger children every other week, beginning next week, January 3, because we’re closed on Monday for the New Year. Every other week throughout the winter, we’ll have a Take and Make activity, where folks can come in, whether it’s with their kids, grandkids, or daycare kids, and grab a Take and Make activity that they can do at home or if it’s a stormy day or whatever it might be,” Crookston Public Library Director Chris Boike explained. “Next week’s Take and Make activity, the first one, will be making an aquarium out of stickers, paper fish cutouts, and tissue paper waves, so she’ll have some fun things going there.”

