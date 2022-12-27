Read full article on original website
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Trash Pick Up Will Resume In Buffalo After Being Suspended Due To Blizzard
Trash has been suspended in Buffalo due to the storm, causing garbage to accumulate in people's bins and homes. Christmas generally generates a lot of trash with gifts being unwrapped and unboxed, as well as the waste from Christmas dinner. But there's good news for residents. The Buffalo Common Council tweeted that trash service will resume today.
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY
If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard
As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
Bills Mafia Getting Together To Help Shovel Out Buffalo Residents
As Western New York continues to dig out after the weekend blizzard, Bills Mafia members are being called out to help out the residents in Buffalo. If you can help out you are being asked to meet at the Delavan Grider Center at 11 am. The driving ban has been...
If You Need Baby Formula In Buffalo, Here’s How To Get It
Many mothers and families in Western New York have found themselves without baby formula due to the blizzard. Wegmans has made a donation of formula to Erie County, here's how to get some. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted,. If you are in dire need of baby formula, we have...
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The long arm of the law seems to have finally caught up with a man who used to live in Franklinville, NY, and was allegedly involved in an incident on Hertel Ave. in Buffalo that resulted in him being indicted on hate crime charges. This story, which has gone on...
Mark Poloncarz Apologizes To City of Buffalo
It appears as if what was building up to be a big feud between two powerful elected officials in the Buffalo area isn't going to be as big as initially seemed. During one of his daily Press Conferences, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had some very strong words for the way Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo handled the once-in-a-lifetime blizzard that hit Buffalo and paralyzed the entire region for several days.
