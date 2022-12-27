ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearebuffalo.net

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good

This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Trash Pick Up Will Resume In Buffalo After Being Suspended Due To Blizzard

Trash has been suspended in Buffalo due to the storm, causing garbage to accumulate in people's bins and homes. Christmas generally generates a lot of trash with gifts being unwrapped and unboxed, as well as the waste from Christmas dinner. But there's good news for residents. The Buffalo Common Council tweeted that trash service will resume today.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard

As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Mafia Getting Together To Help Shovel Out Buffalo Residents

As Western New York continues to dig out after the weekend blizzard, Bills Mafia members are being called out to help out the residents in Buffalo. If you can help out you are being asked to meet at the Delavan Grider Center at 11 am. The driving ban has been...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

If You Need Baby Formula In Buffalo, Here’s How To Get It

Many mothers and families in Western New York have found themselves without baby formula due to the blizzard. Wegmans has made a donation of formula to Erie County, here's how to get some. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted,. If you are in dire need of baby formula, we have...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Mark Poloncarz Apologizes To City of Buffalo

It appears as if what was building up to be a big feud between two powerful elected officials in the Buffalo area isn't going to be as big as initially seemed. During one of his daily Press Conferences, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had some very strong words for the way Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo handled the once-in-a-lifetime blizzard that hit Buffalo and paralyzed the entire region for several days.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy